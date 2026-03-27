Risk appetite weakened across both crypto and equities on Friday after President Trump said he was extending the deadline for major strikes on Iran by another 10 days. The administration pointed to ongoing diplomacy around a proposed 15-point peace plan, but the move has done little to calm markets already on edge over the Middle East situation.

With the conflict dragging on for weeks, energy markets have remained sensitive to every new headline, adding another layer of uncertainty for global assets.

In crypto, Bitcoin fell roughly 3% over the past 24 hours and was stabilizing near $67,800. The total digital-asset market cap was down more than 2%, while Ethereum and other large-cap coins also came under pressure as traders cut risk exposure.

That softer near-term backdrop has not stopped capital from moving into selected crypto themes. One project still attracting attention is Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), a Bitcoin Layer 2 initiative that has now raised more than $32 million through its ongoing token presale.

Conflicting messaging from the White House and Iranian officials has fueled doubts over whether negotiations can make meaningful progress. President Trump has now given Iran additional time to come to the table and discuss the administration’s peace framework, while also pairing that extension with public threats meant to increase pressure.

Some analysts argue the current diplomatic phase may be little more than a holding pattern as U.S. ground troops move toward the region. If that view proves correct and the conflict escalates further, traders could face another wave of disruption across stocks and crypto, with bearish sentiment testing important support levels.

Not everyone sees the pullback as a trend break. Crypto analyst Kaleo has continued to argue that Bitcoin remains in a broader long-term uptrend, repeatedly calling fears around $100,000 BTC “FUD” and describing current price action as “oversold” within what he views as a larger commodity supercycle.

#Bitcoin / $BTC $100K is still FUD. We're in a commodity supercycle, and Bitcoin is oversold and overdue for its turn to run. https://t.co/ywQ1lXp59w pic.twitter.com/po8F3iqSMs — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) March 26, 2026

That longer-term view helps explain why some investors are looking beyond spot price volatility and toward projects built around expanding Bitcoin’s utility. In that context, Bitcoin-linked infrastructure plays are still finding demand even as the wider market wobbles.

Why Bitcoin Hyper Is Still Pulling Capital

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is positioning itself as a dedicated Layer 2 for Bitcoin, built to improve speed and lower transaction costs. The project combines Bitcoin’s proof-of-work security model with the Solana Virtual Machine, aiming to support faster transfers, lower fees, decentralized applications, payments, and broader on-chain activity.

After mainnet goes live, Bitcoin holders are expected to be able to bridge BTC onto Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) and use it across DeFi and other services. The network is designed to settle transaction batches back to Bitcoin using zero-knowledge proofs, with the goal of balancing scalability and security.

Wow! Now this looks like it'll lead somewhere nice. ⚡️⚡️ Bitcoin just found its fast lane. 🔥https://t.co/VNG0P4GuDo pic.twitter.com/ayZQyRm7m3 — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) March 26, 2026

The HYPER token is central to that model. It is used for gas, governance, and network staking, with staking rewards currently advertised at up to 36% APY. The token has a fixed supply of 21 billion, and the latest presale stage prices HYPER at $0.0136776.

So far, the presale has raised over $32.1 million this week, including on-chain buys of up to $13,888. That fundraising pace suggests demand has held up despite the broader market dip. Buyers are also able to stake immediately rather than waiting for the presale to close, giving early participants access to yield ahead of the planned Layer 2 rollout.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Access, Payment Options and Staking

Those looking to participate can do so through the official Bitcoin Hyper website by connecting a crypto wallet and buying HYPER with ETH, BNB, SOL, stablecoins, or a bank card.

For mobile users, the project also points buyers to the Best Wallet app, available via the Apple App Store and Google Play. Within the app, the presale appears in the “Upcoming Tokens” section.

After purchasing, holders can choose to stake their tokens immediately and begin earning the current 36% APY.

For ongoing updates, users can follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join its Telegram channel.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

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