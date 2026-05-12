Meme coins often surge and do more than reward existing holders. They also reset trader attention, pushing fresh capital toward projects that still sit in the earliest phase of the cycle. That rotation is back in focus after BUILDon climbed 280% over the past 30 days to about $0.63, lifting its market capitalization to over $629 million.

As that move gathers attention, some investors are looking further down the risk curve toward tokens that have not yet reached open-market price discovery. Among the names drawing interest is the Maxi Doge (MAXI) presale, which has raised more than $4.77 million to date.

Unlike BUILDon, which has already posted a major run-up, Maxi Doge remains in presale at $0.00028170 per token. Supporters argue that its appeal lies in pairing meme-driven branding with staking rewards and community incentives, a mix they believe could drive stronger momentum if the token gains exchange listings.

BUILDon has risen by about 280% in the last month, including roughly 57% over the previous 24 hours. The token is now trading near $0.63, with a market value of nearly $630 million and daily trading volume above $138 million, putting it in the top 100 digital assets on major tracking platforms.

The project began as the BSC Mascot of Building, a lion-themed meme coin on BNB Chain, but its profile has shifted as it took on a utility role tied to USD1. BUILDon now serves as an important liquidity asset for the BNB-native stablecoin backed by World Liberty Financial, and WLFI’s early investment and public support have strengthened the token’s narrative. Much of the activity has centered around the B/USD1 pair on PancakeSwap.

Market watchers have also pointed to the technical setup. Analyst 0xNeena said on X today that BUILDon could reach $1.50 if the current rally continues.

$B looking ready for another leg up 🚀 Clean breakout from accumulation + strong volume confirmation.

Every resistance getting flipped into support. 📈 If momentum continues, this move could send hard toward new highs. 🔥 #Altcoins #Trading pic.twitter.com/3vD7UebMvT — 0xNeena 📊💹 (@hami8040) May 12, 2026

Historically, rallies of this kind tend to spill over into lower-cap and presale tokens as traders search for the next trade with asymmetric upside. That is the broader backdrop helping early-stage meme projects such as Maxi Doge gain visibility.

Capital Rotation Toward Presales Brings Maxi Doge Into View

Maxi Doge (MAXI) is built on an exaggerated version of the classic dog-themed meme coin formula, featuring a muscular Shiba Inu character and a culture tied to high-leverage trading. The token is issued as an ERC-20 asset on Ethereum, and its ongoing presale has now raised close to $4.78 million, putting it near its $5 million target.

One pump to rule them all. pic.twitter.com/RBS7kbLRtW — MaxiDoge (@MaxiDoge_) May 5, 2026

The project says holders will be able to access daily staking rewards at 65% APY through a dedicated pool. It also plans to hold only trading competitions that reward top ROI performance, along with futures platform partnerships. In addition, the team is preparing an internal “Maxi Fund” intended to support visibility and liquidity.

Its roadmap remains relatively simple after the presale, with influencer marketing, DEX and CEX listings, and broader community campaigns still ahead. With 40% of the total supply allocated to presale participants, early buyers would hold a significant portion of the token base before exchange trading begins.

Web3 analysts including Borch Crypto have for months argued that MAXI could deliver 100x returns, reflecting the bullish case some commentators are making around the token’s post-listing potential.

Maxi Doge Presale Access, Pricing, and What Buyers Need to Know

Those looking to participate can go to the official Maxi Doge presale website and connect a wallet to purchase MAXI. The sale is compatible with Best Wallet, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Purchases on the wallet platform and on the project website can be made with ETH, BNB, USDT, or USDC, while bank card payments are also supported for users choosing fiat.

At the current price of $0.00028170, MAXI remains in its early fundraising phase, and staking is currently advertised at 65% APY. For traders tracking meme coin rotation after BUILDon’s surge, that leaves Maxi Doge positioned as one of the lower-priced speculative entries in the segment.

For ongoing updates, follow Maxi Doge on X and join the project’s Telegram group.

Visit Maxi Doge Token.

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