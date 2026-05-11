Monday brought another reminder that crypto does not trade in a vacuum. After President Donald Trump dismissed Iran’s counterproposal in the Middle East standoff as “totally unacceptable” on Truth Social, energy markets jumped, risk assets turned volatile with an oil spike, and Bitcoin was pulled into the move.

Oil prices climbed nearly 5% as the dispute around Iran’s nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz intensified. Bitcoin reacted immediately, pushing toward $81,450 before reversing at the time of Trump’s post, then whipping between $80,275 and $82,480. By this morning, BTC was holding above $80,640.

Even with that macro-driven turbulence, capital has continued to flow into Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), whose presale total has reached $32.6 million. The project’s pitch is straightforward: build a Bitcoin Layer 2 aimed at improving throughput and usability at a time when investors are increasingly looking beyond price action toward infrastructure.

Trump’s latest remarks extended uncertainty in the region after Iran reportedly refused to give ground on core issues, including sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and its nuclear ambitions, while leaving room for further escalation. The immediate market reaction was visible in crude: West Texas Intermediate moved above $100 a barrel and Brent approached $105.

For Bitcoin, the episode reinforced a familiar pattern. The asset may have matured significantly, but external macro shocks can still drive abrupt short-term price moves. This weekend’s action showed BTC traders responding in real time to the same geopolitical headlines that were driving commodity prices and broader risk sentiment.

Market analyst Daan Crypto said on X that Bitcoin’s recent stair-step move had already taken out several liquidation levels. In his view, the $79,000 area could become a dip-buy zone, while the low $80,000s remain a key technical region because they align with the daily 200-day moving average and EMA.

$BTC Quite a few liquidation levels left behind due to th stair step kind of price action the past few weeks. Especially $79K is a big cluster to keep an eye one. Could be a good level for an early week dip into bounce for example. Above, the low $80Ks area remains important on… pic.twitter.com/guMuE0Nqc3 — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) May 10, 2026

That leaves traders balancing two realities at once: Bitcoin’s long-term adoption case remains intact, but headline risk can still dominate the near-term tape.

Bitcoin Hyper Gains Attention as Investors Rotate Toward Utility Within the BTC Ecosystem

Against that backdrop, one notable trend has been the steady appetite for projects focused on Bitcoin’s own infrastructure. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is positioning itself as the first true Layer 2 network for Bitcoin, combining the Solana Virtual Machine, zero-knowledge proofs, and a canonical bridge.

The goal is to let users move BTC onto the Layer 2 for faster, cheaper activity across DeFi, staking, payments, and decentralized apps, with periodic settlement back to Bitcoin’s main chain. The proposition is not tied to a single market headline; rather, it is built around the idea that broader Bitcoin adoption will require more scalable rails.

That narrative appears to be resonating. The presale has now raised more than $32.6 million, and the current token price is $0.0136799, up from $0.0115 earlier. The continued inflow suggests buyers are still willing to back Bitcoin-adjacent infrastructure even during periods of elevated volatility.

The project is also using a fair-launch structure with no private allocations, with the HYPER token generation event expected later this year. If Bitcoin’s ecosystem continues to broaden, scaling-focused networks could become one of the clearer areas of value capture around the asset itself.

Buy Oil Spike Fear With HYPER Presale Access, Payment Options and Staking Details

Those interested can go to the official Bitcoin Hyper website to take part in the presale. Access is also available through the Best Wallet app, which can be downloaded via the Apple App Store or Google Play. Buyers can use ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, SOL, or bank card payment methods.

Participants also have the option to stake immediately during the presale, with a listed 36% APY. At the current $0.0136799 price, buyers are entering ahead of exchange listings and the wider rollout of the ecosystem.

For further updates, follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join its Telegram community.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

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