SeerDEX Debuts as Solana Trading Platform With Predictions, Binary Options and Perpetuals

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SeerDEX, a Solana trading platform combining prediction markets and binary options, has opened its $SEERX token presale at $0.00050 per token. The price steps up with each new stage. The launch comes as Polymarket and Kalshi – the two platforms that define the category – have yet to offer tokens or open market creation to outside participants.

Prediction Markets Are Growing, and the Category Leaders Have Gaps

To trade prediction markets and binary options today, a trader needs two separate platforms. Prediction markets – YES/NO contracts priced at the implied probability of a real-world outcome – run on platforms like Polymarket. Binary options live on crypto derivatives exchanges. Neither Polymarket nor Kalshi offers both.

SeerDEX combines prediction markets, binary options, and planned perpetuals under one token, with its presale already running while Polymarket’s TGE is expected only in Q4 2026.

SeerDEX Puts Three Instruments on One Solana Trading Platform

SeerDEX covers prediction markets and binary options today, with perpetual contracts planned for Phase 5. Anyone can propose a market. An AI engine checks each submission for clarity, verifiability, and overlap before it reaches the chain, cutting out the manual review step. The $SEERX token is an Ethereum ERC-20, multichain by design, and bridgeable to Solana, and has been audited by CredShields with zero critical or high-severity issues.

Anyone Can Create a Market – and Trade From Any Chain

Market creators stake $SEERX to propose a market, tying each submission to financial accountability rather than a central approval team. Once a market clears AI validation, it goes live without further gatekeeping. On access: $SEERX is issued on Ethereum and can be bridged to Solana and other supported networks, so participation is not restricted to Solana-native assets. The platform supports assets from Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, and BNB Chain.

$SEERX Presale Opens at $0.00050 – Price Steps Up With Each Stage

The $SEERX presale is a multi-stage presale opening at $0.00050, with the price stepping up with each new stage. A $1,000 purchase at Stage 1 yields 2,000,000 $SEERX. Bonuses scale with purchase size: +10% tokens at $1,000, +30% at $5,000. The platform accepts ETH, BNB, and card; no KYC is required up to $1,000. To participate, visit seerdex.com.

About SeerDEX:

SeerDEX is a Solana-native trading platform combining prediction markets, binary options, and perpetuals in a single ecosystem. Powered by an AI governance engine for permissionless market creation, $SEERX is issued on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token and is multichain by design — bridgeable to Solana and other supported networks so holders can use it wherever they trade. The platform accepts ETH, BNB, and card payments (up to $1,000 without KYC).

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