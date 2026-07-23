Regulatory Shifts Drive Capital to Bitcoin L2s: CLARITY Act Progresses as Bitcoin Hyper Presale Nears $33M

Thursday 23 July 2026 Bitcoin Hyper presale has raised $32 million as the regulatory landscape in Washington is undergoing a significant transformation. Regulation is prompting savvy investors to look beyond simple spot exposure. An updated draft of the CLARITY Act, which has dominated crypto policy discussions this week, introduces strict new ethics rules that would ban federal officials from issuing or sponsoring digital assets. With the Department of Justice set to enforce these rules through substantial daily fines, the market is finally getting a clearer picture of the future regulatory environment.

While the bill still faces a challenging path to securing the 60 votes required to pass the Senate, the progress of concrete legislative language has helped eliminate a long-standing source of policy uncertainty for the Web3 sector. Bitcoin has experienced a minor 2% pullback over the last few days, consolidating near $65,500, but the broader sentiment remains highly constructive as institutional-grade rules begin to take shape.

This maturing environment is encouraging capital to rotate into infrastructure projects that expand Bitcoin’s utility. A prime example is the Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) presale, which has already raised an impressive $32.97 million to date. By building a high-performance Layer 2 network that brings speed and staking to the world’s oldest blockchain, the project is attracting significant attention from participants seeking functional exposure to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Lawmakers have released an updated draft of the CLARITY Act to include rigorous conflict-of-interest rules for government representatives. Under the new provisions, federal officials are prohibited from launching or backing digital assets, with the Department of Justice authorized to levy fines of up to $250,000 per day for violations. Any officials currently holding such assets would have a one-year grace period to transition their holdings into a blind trust, allowing them to benefit from historical investments without active management.

Major industry advocacy groups have expressed support for the bill’s direction, even as traditional banking associations raise questions regarding specific yield-bearing provisions. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has indicated that a floor vote could be scheduled before the upcoming August recess, though a tight legislative calendar and the need for bipartisan consensus present ongoing hurdles.

Bitcoin Consolidates at $65.5K as Analysts Eye Next Leg Up

Bitcoin’s price action has mirrored the cautious optimism in Washington, with the leading cryptocurrency easing back slightly to trade around the $65,500 mark. However, market experts suggest this consolidation could lay the groundwork for a stronger upward move.

Theoretically, the target area for #Bitcoin is reached. However, as long as this stays above the 21-Day MA, I'm sure there will be a higher valuation for Bitcoin in the near-term. It's facing the final hurdle for a big breakout, which is the $68,000 resistance zone. It's been… pic.twitter.com/WiDuvs3vp1 — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) July 23, 2026

According to analyst Michaël van de Poppe, Bitcoin’s underlying technical structure remains robust. He noted that if buyers can defend current key support levels, BTC has a clear path to test resistance at $68,000 and potentially push toward $73,000. This constructive technical outlook explains why forward-looking capital is actively positioning in utility-focused networks like Bitcoin Hyper while the major assets consolidate.

Unlocking Bitcoin Utility: Inside the Bitcoin Hyper SVM Layer 2

To address the scalability limitations of the base network, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is developing a specialized Layer 2 solution that utilizes the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). By settling transactions back to the Bitcoin blockchain using zero-knowledge proofs, the network offers the speed and low costs of Solana alongside the security of Bitcoin.

Through a secure canonical bridge, users can deposit BTC and receive a corresponding representation on the Layer 2. This allows them to engage in decentralized finance, fast token swaps, and staking without compromising the safety of their primary assets. The native HYPER token serves as the utility engine of this ecosystem, used for transaction fees, governance, and network staking—which currently offers an attractive 36% APY.

Too charged up to sink. 🌊 Too Hyper to stay docked. ⚡️🔥https://t.co/VNG0P4GuDo pic.twitter.com/OFglmMmGuG — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) July 21, 2026

The project’s ongoing presale has captured nearly $33 million in funding, with tokens currently priced at $0.0136835. The steady demand highlights a growing appetite for platforms that transform passive Bitcoin holdings into active, yield-generating assets, especially as regulatory progress clears the path for advanced blockchain infrastructure.

How to Participate in the HYPER Presale

Acquiring HYPER tokens during the early stages is straightforward. Investors can navigate to the official Bitcoin Hyper website, connect a compatible Web3 wallet, and swap their preferred assets. Alternatively, the presale is integrated into the popular Best Wallet app, which is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The platform supports multiple payment options, including ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, SOL, and standard bank cards. With the current price of $0.0136835 set to increase later today, early participants can also immediately take advantage of the 36% APY staking pool to maximize their token accumulation.

To stay informed about technical milestones, upcoming exchange listings, and presale stage changes, you can follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join its official Telegram channel.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

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