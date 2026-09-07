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The card-shaped hardware wallet developed by Spanish cybersecurity company eSignus is reaching more markets, with a security model built around the two situations that push people back toward custodial services: losing access to their own keys, and having those keys stolen.

Hashwallet is expanding its international presence, following growing interest in self-custody among users who want to hold their own keys but worry about carrying that responsibility alone. Some drift back to custodial services to transfer that responsibility to a company, trusting that if theft or a security failure occurs, the company itself or its insurance will bear the consequences. Hashwallet is built so that choice isn’t necessary: you keep full control, with a recovery path and theft protection layered on top.

Keys that stay inside the chip

Hashwallet generates, stores, and uses private keys inside a secure chip with EAL6+ certification. The keys don’t leave the chip, and signing happens inside it too. The firmware has no command to reveal or export a key, and it isn’t updatable, so a future update can’t introduce an extraction path. New networks and features arrive through the mobile app, without touching the firmware that protects the keys.

Transactions are approved by holding the card against an NFC phone until the operation finishes. The card needs no battery or cables. It currently supports buying, sending, receiving, staking and swapping across more than 11 000 assets on multiple networks, including the Qubic ecosystem.

Recovering access without leaving self-custody

Hashwallet’s main advantage is recovery that doesn’t hand your custody to anyone.

How recovery works

If a card is lost or damaged, or the seed phrase is missing, the user can request a backup card from the app after authenticating through the security mechanisms linked to their account. When the card is initialized, the seeds are restored inside the card’s chip.

Multiple seed support for privacy

Hashwallet is a multiseed cold wallet. A public blockchain lets anyone who links one of your addresses to you trace the balance and history behind it. Keeping everything under a single seed means that one exposed address can reveal everything. With several independent seeds on the same card, you can separate funds by purpose, such as long-term savings, everyday spending or trading, so your whole financial life isn’t tied to a single address.

Prepared for inheritance

The same recovery architecture lets an owner prepare a digital inheritance. They can request an uninitialized backup card and leave it ready for their heir, without sharing private keys or granting access to the funds while alive. The email address goes in the will, and the phone line is left as part of the inheritance, so the heir can access the app and recover the funds when the time comes.

Key security and operational features

Card format and security: A card-shaped cold wallet that keeps private keys isolated within an EAL6+ certified chip.

Broad compatibility and functionality: Supports more than 11,000 digital assets, including the Qubic ecosystem, and enables users to buy, send, receive, stake and swap assets, as well as connect to decentralized applications (dApps) via WalletConnect.

Recovery in case of loss or damage: If the card is lost or damaged, the user can request a backup card and, after completing two-factor authentication, the seeds are regenerated directly within the new card’s chip.

Privacy and private key protection: The device does not include commands that allow private keys to be exported. In addition, eSignus does not have the technical capability to access users’ funds or complete the recovery process independently, as the elements required for recovery are distributed.

The technology behind Hashwallet

eSignus is a Spanish cybersecurity company specialized in self-custody and hardware-based protection for digital assets. It has received several cybersecurity awards for its innovation in the field. Through its Hardware Wallet as a Service (HWaaS) solution, it also enables other organizations to create custom self-custody solutions based on its technology and under their own brand.

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