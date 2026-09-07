US markets are dark for Labor Day, Bitcoin (BTC USD) is hovering just above $79,000, and the Federal Reserve’s next FOMC policy decision is nine days away. That combination has created an unusual kind of stillness in crypto: prices aren’t moving dramatically, but the tension underneath is real. The FOMC meeting on September 16 is the event everyone is positioning around, and the political noise surrounding it has reached a level that’s hard to ignore.

President Trump, Vice President Vance, Treasury Secretary Bessent, and economic counselor Navarro have all publicly called for the Fed to cut rates — or at the very least, hold. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is facing a degree of White House pressure that has few modern precedents. Markets are currently pricing a 58.4% probability of a quarter-point hike, which means neither outcome is a sure thing. That uncertainty is doing more to shape crypto price action right now than any on-chain metric.

The macro backdrop hasn’t broken the market, but it has kept it range-bound. Bitcoin is up 1.47% on the week. Ethereum is trading near $2,480 with a modest 2% weekly gain. Total crypto market cap stands at $2.71 trillion, down just 0.11% on the day. The Fear and Greed Index sits at 74 — solidly in Greed territory — even as $268.7 million in long liquidations hit derivatives desks over the past 24 hours and derivatives volume climbed 25.38% to $582.8 billion. That’s the kind of mixed tape that tends to push capital toward assets with fixed entry prices and no liquidation exposure.

It’s a dynamic that helps explain the momentum behind Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), which has now raised $33.1 million in its ongoing presale. The project is building a Bitcoin Layer 2 that uses the Solana Virtual Machine for execution while settling transactions back to Bitcoin’s base layer — an architecture aimed at bringing smart contract functionality and DeFi capability to BTC without compromising its underlying security model.

The Fed Pressure Cooker: What September 16 Actually Means for Crypto

The August jobs report gave inflation hawks inside the Fed fresh ammunition. The US economy added 162,000 jobs last month, with unemployment holding steady at 4.1% — numbers strong enough to justify a hawkish posture. Warsh has noted publicly that inflation remains above the 2% target and that 54% of components in the PCE price index have risen more than 3% over the past year. Several FOMC members were already pushing for a quarter-point hike back in July, when the committee chose to hold.

The White House is pushing hard in the other direction. Trump has argued the US economy is growing fast enough to warrant the lowest interest rates in the world. Navarro called a potential hike “careless” and warned it would undermine industries the administration is actively trying to develop. Bessent offered a more technical argument — that the Fed historically doesn’t hike during supply shocks until secondary inflation effects become visible. Vance kept it simple: the administration thinks the Fed should be cutting, not holding.

With US equities closed today and trading volume expected to be thin, analyst Daan Crypto flagged that a cleaner directional move is more likely to emerge on Tuesday once normal market hours resume.

bitcoin:native Today is Labor day so volumes and volatility will likely remain low. There's some liquidity that has built up on both sides during the weekend. Keep an eye out for these levels and how price reacts around them in the short term. Tomorrow we'll see where this… pic.twitter.com/pZAzEesnKN — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) September 7, 2026

Holiday sessions with compressed volume are notoriously choppy — capable of producing sharp short-term moves that punish leveraged positions without establishing any real directional trend. For traders already sitting on leveraged longs, the next 24 hours carry elevated risk. For those in fixed-price presale positions, the calculus is different: no hourly repricing, no liquidation cascade exposure, and a known entry point ahead of any exchange listing.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Architecture: SVM Execution, BTC Settlement

Bitcoin Hyper is addressing a structural limitation that has defined Bitcoin since its inception. BTC is the most trusted and widely held crypto asset in the world, but its base layer was never designed for smart contracts, DeFi, or high-frequency low-cost transactions. Layer 2 solutions have tried to solve this in various ways — Bitcoin Hyper’s approach is to run execution on the Solana Virtual Machine while periodically settling transaction batches and cryptographic proofs back to Bitcoin Layer 1.

The user experience is designed to be straightforward: send BTC through a canonical bridge, receive an equivalent asset on the L2, and transact with near-instant finality. Because the execution environment is the SVM, the full range of smart contract functionality becomes available — DeFi protocols, decentralized applications, staking — without abandoning Bitcoin’s base-layer security guarantees.

HYPER is the network’s native token, used for gas fees, governance participation, and staking. Total supply is fixed at 21 billion — a deliberate reference to Bitcoin’s own hard cap. Token allocation breaks down as follows: 30% to development, 25% to treasury, 20% to promotion, 15% to rewards, and 10% to exchange listings. Smart contracts have been audited by both Coinsult and SpyWolf. Mainnet launch and exchange listings are both targeted for later in 2026.

The current presale price is $0.0136858 per token. The raise has crossed $33.11 million to date, supported in part by an immediate staking option that allows presale participants to earn a 35% APY from the point of purchase — a feature that has contributed to consistent daily inflows as the campaign has progressed.

How to Participate Before the Current Stage Closes

The current stage — priced at $0.0136858 — closes later today. To participate, visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website, connect a compatible wallet, select a token amount, and complete the transaction. The presale accepts ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, and SOL, with bank card purchases also supported.

HYPER is also accessible through Best Wallet’s mobile app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, where the token appears in the “Upcoming Tokens” section. Staking at 35% APY can be activated at the time of purchase.

Follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for stage change announcements, listing updates, and ongoing network development news.

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