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Quickex, the non-custodial instant cryptocurrency exchange operating since 2018, has launched Private Swap, a new feature designed to help users exchange digital assets while reducing the direct, publicly visible on-chain link between sending and receiving wallets.

Private Swap enables cross-chain and same-chain crypto exchanges without requiring registration or mandatory identity verification for standard transactions.

The feature is now available on the Quickex platform.

How Private Swap Works

Unlike a standard swap, which can leave a visible connection between the deposit and withdrawal addresses on public blockchains, Private Swap uses a multi-step routing process:

The user sends the original cryptocurrency to a one-time deposit address. The funds are converted through an intermediate asset via separate liquidity venues. The final asset is delivered to the user’s designated receiving address.

This approach is designed to reduce the direct, publicly visible on-chain link between the sending and receiving wallets.

Users send funds from their wallet and receive the exchanged assets at the wallet address they specify, while the routing process is handled automatically.

Key Features of Quickex Private Swap

No account creation required

No routine identity verification, subject to risk-based AML review

Support for a wide range of cryptocurrencies and cross-chain routes

Fixed and floating rate options

Live quotes showing the estimated or fixed receive amount, depending on the selected rate type

Automated multi-step routing through separate liquidity venues

Private Swap is particularly useful for users who want to move assets between personal wallets or across different networks while limiting the visible connection on public ledgers.

Availability and Access

Private Swap is accessible directly through the Quickex interface under the dedicated Private tab.

Users select the assets, enter the receiving address, and complete the transaction in the same straightforward flow as regular swaps.

The feature is available for major cryptocurrencies as well as a broad selection of altcoins, including popular cross-chain routes.

About Quickex

Quickex is a non-custodial instant cryptocurrency exchange that has been operating since 2018.

The platform allows users to exchange digital assets without creating an account for standard transactions, supports a wide range of trading pairs, and offers both fixed- and floating-rate options.

Quickex focuses on speed, transparent rate information, and wallet-to-wallet exchanges without requiring users to maintain a custodial account balance.

For more information about Private Swap, visit: https://quickex.io/private-swaps

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