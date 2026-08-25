On Tuesday, August 25, 2026, the broader digital asset market experienced a powerful resurgence of investor conviction. Driven by a combination of macroeconomic shifts and massive institutional inflows, BTC price climbed back above the $80,000 threshold, marking a 24% gain over the past week. ETH price has mirrored this upward trajectory, securing a 31% week-on-week increase to reach $2,500. While these major assets dominate headlines, the renewed market appetite is also funneling capital into innovative Web3 infrastructure. Leading this charge is LiquidChain (LIQUID), an upcoming Layer 3 network that has already raised nearly $950,000 as it closes in on its $1 million presale target by the end of September.

The latest market momentum highlights a significant shift in liquidity conditions. Over the past month, US spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in an impressive $2.72 billion in net inflows—the strongest monthly performance since October 2025, when BTC peaked above $126,000 with $3.42 billion in inflows. This institutional demand was further amplified by the US Treasury’s decision to double its purchases of longer-dated bonds, which successfully lowered yields and reignited interest in scarce, risk-on assets. The resulting short squeeze triggered over $4 billion in liquidations, propelling BTC up by 3.8% in a single day as bulls work to cement $80,000 as a solid support level.

Prominent market analyst Michaël van de Poppe recently outlined a bullish short-term target of $82,800 for the pioneer cryptocurrency, pointing to $73,000 as the key support zone to monitor in the event of a healthy retracement.

Quite clearly, #Bitcoin goes for the scenario where its continuing its upwards rhythm towards the high at $82,800. I don't think we'll stall before that level and are going to continue finding support above $73,000 after that. Such a strong market. pic.twitter.com/feqH3bfa01 — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 25, 2026

Unifying the Big Three: How LiquidChain Bridges BTC, ETH, and Solana Liquidity

As capital flows back into the crypto ecosystem, investors are increasingly looking for early-stage opportunities with strong fundamental utility. LiquidChain (LIQUID) addresses one of Web3’s most persistent issues: multi-chain liquidity fragmentation. By launching a dedicated Layer 3 blockchain, LiquidChain aims to merge Bitcoin’s massive capital base, Ethereum’s $49.65 billion DeFi ecosystem, and Solana’s high-speed execution into a single, cohesive environment.

Unlike traditional bridging solutions that rely on risky wrapped tokens, LiquidChain utilizes trust-minimized proofs to verify states across Bitcoin UTXOs, Ethereum, and Solana accounts. This allows assets to settle atomically on a Solana-class virtual machine, giving developers the ability to build and deploy highly composable dApps that natively access all three networks simultaneously.

The project’s native utility token, LIQUID, features a fixed supply of 11.8 billion. The team has structured its tokenomics to support sustainable ecosystem growth: 35% is reserved for ongoing development, 32.5% is allocated to marketing and growth, 15% is dedicated to business development and community building, 10% is set aside for staking rewards, and 7.5% is designated for future exchange listings. Currently priced at $0.01493, LIQUID tokens can be staked immediately upon purchase, offering early participants an attractive staking yield of 1,196% APY.

Participating in the LIQUID Presale: Step-by-Step Guide

For those looking to secure an early position in LiquidChain before its official exchange debut, the presale is easily accessible. Investors can navigate to the official LiquidChain website, connect their Web3 wallet, and swap their preferred assets. Alternatively, the presale is integrated into the popular Best Wallet app, which is available for download on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The presale platform supports a wide range of payment options, including major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, SOL, and BNB, as well as direct credit card purchases. Staking is enabled directly at the time of purchase, allowing buyers to immediately leverage the 1,196% APY staking pool.

To stay updated on development milestones, presale stages, and community events, you can follow LiquidChain on X and join its official Telegram channel.

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