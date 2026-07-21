Bitcoin Reclaims $66K on Five-Day ETF Streak, Driving Capital to LiquidChain’s Cross-Chain Layer 3

Tuesday 21 July 2026 – Institutional capital is returning to Bitcoin with a level of consistency that has been absent for weeks, driving a notable recovery in the asset’s price. After testing key support levels near $60,000 during a challenging market phase, the leading cryptocurrency has climbed back above $66,000. Capitalizing on this shift in market sentiment, the ongoing LiquidChain (LIQUID) presale has rapidly gathered momentum, raising over $914,000 and closing in on the $1 million milestone before the end of July.

Designed as a high-performance Layer 3 network, LiquidChain aims to connect Bitcoin’s deep liquidity with Ethereum’s extensive DeFi ecosystem and Solana’s high-speed infrastructure. As the presale advances, early participants are securing LIQUID tokens at the current stage price of $0.01482.

On Monday, US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced a net inflow of nearly $227 million, extending a five-day positive streak that has successfully reversed the heavy outflows recorded throughout May and June. BlackRock’s IBIT led the session with over $116 million in net inflows, contributing to a total net asset pool of approximately $79 billion across all US spot products. This sustained buying pressure has pushed Bitcoin past $66,000 today, supported by a 24-hour trading volume exceeding $31 billion.

Market analyst Ted Pillows noted that Bitcoin’s successful push back above $65,000 has cleared a path toward near-term targets of $68,000, with potential for further upward movement if the current accumulation trend persists.

$BTC has reclaimed the $65,000 level. The next key resistance is $67,500-$68,000, which means Bitcoin has some room to pump. If BTC manages to reclaim the $68,000 resistance too, it could rally another 5%-6% very quickly. pic.twitter.com/XPMb3aSU69 — Ted (@TedPillows) July 21, 2026

While short-term traders remain focused on immediate price action, long-term capital is increasingly searching for utility beyond simple holding. This shift is generating significant interest in infrastructure projects like LiquidChain, which are building the bridges necessary to unlock cross-chain capital efficiency as the broader market stabilizes.

Bridging the Capital Gap: LiquidChain L3 Solution Nears $1M Milestone

The core objective of LiquidChain (LIQUID) is to deliver a Layer 3 execution environment that unifies the capital of Bitcoin, the smart contract capabilities of Ethereum, and the throughput of Solana. Utilizing a Solana-class virtual machine, the network enables real-time transaction processing, trust-minimized state verification, and secure cross-chain proofs. This architecture allows for atomic settlements without the security risks associated with traditional asset wrapping, giving developers a unified environment to deploy applications that reach users across all three major chains simultaneously.

The network’s native LIQUID token is utilized for gas fees, governance participation, and staking, which currently offers a dynamic 1,231% APY during the presale phase. The token has a fixed total supply of 11.8 billion, structured to support long-term ecosystem health: 35% is allocated to ongoing development, 32.5% to marketing and growth, 15% to strategic business partnerships, 10% to staking rewards, and 7.5% to future exchange listings. With over $914,000 raised so far, the presale is on track to cross the $1 million mark in the coming days.

Prospective participants can currently acquire LIQUID tokens at the stage price of $0.01482, with the next scheduled price increment set to take place in two days.

As institutional demand for Bitcoin stabilizes, the utility of infrastructure that allows holders to deploy their assets productively across multiple networks is becoming increasingly clear. LiquidChain’s approach directly targets the liquidity fragmentation that has historically limited DeFi’s growth, and the steady inflows into its presale highlight the market’s demand for such solutions.

How to Participate in the LIQUID Presale and Access Staking

Acquiring LIQUID tokens during the presale is a straightforward process. Investors can visit the official LiquidChain website, connect a compatible Web3 wallet, and complete their purchase. Alternatively, the presale is integrated directly into the Best Wallet app under its “Upcoming Tokens” section. The wallet can be downloaded via the Apple App Store or Google Play. Supported payment methods include BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, USDT, USDC, and standard bank cards.

Upon completing a purchase, buyers can immediately stake their tokens to take advantage of the active 1,231% APY rewards rate while the project moves toward its official launch. The current entry price of $0.01482 will remain active until the next presale stage transition in two days.

To stay informed on development milestones, upcoming exchange listings, and presale updates, you can follow LiquidChain on X and join the project’s Telegram community.

Visit LiquidChain.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.