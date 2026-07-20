Bitcoin L2 Innovation Draws $32.97M as Bitcoin Hyper Presale Nears Next Milestone

Monday 20 July 2026 – While major digital assets experience minor daily pullbacks, the broader market structures for both Bitcoin and Ethereum remain firmly intact. This period of consolidation has shifted significant attention toward infrastructure projects designed to expand Bitcoin’s utility beyond a simple store of value. Highlighting this trend, the Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) presale has surged to a fundraising total of $32.97 million, bringing the project within arm’s reach of its current $33 million target.

The steady pace of the fundraising campaign underscores growing interest in Layer 2 networks capable of delivering fast, low-cost transactions while relying on the base layer of Bitcoin for ultimate security. With the broader market retaining its weekly gains, the timing has proven highly favorable for utility-driven protocols.

At its core, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is engineered to build what aims to be the fastest true Bitcoin Layer 2 network. To achieve high-throughput execution, the network utilizes the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). This execution model batches and compresses transaction data before committing the state back to Bitcoin’s Layer 1 using zero-knowledge proofs.

Under this system, users deposit BTC through a canonical bridge, which mints an equivalent amount on the Layer 2 network. This enables near-instant transfers, decentralized finance (DeFi) interactions, and staking, all while keeping Bitcoin’s underlying security model intact. Once transactions are finalized and proofs verified, users can withdraw their original BTC back to the mainnet without friction.

The native HYPER token serves as the utility backbone of this ecosystem. It is utilized to pay gas fees on the L2 network, participate in protocol governance, and secure the network through staking, which currently offers yields of 36% APY. The project’s tokenomics are structured to support long-term sustainability: 30% of the token supply is allocated to ongoing development, 25% to the treasury and corporate growth, 20% to marketing initiatives, 15% to community rewards, and 10% to secure exchange listings.

Macro Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Hold Weekly Gains Amid Consolidation

This technological development comes during a broader market phase characterized by intermediate-term resilience. Bitcoin has spent the past 24 hours consolidating, easing back by 0.63% to trade near $64,200 after hitting an intraday high of $65,100. Despite this minor daily retracement, Bitcoin’s seven-day performance remains positive with a 1.96% gain. The leading cryptocurrency maintains a market capitalization of approximately $1.28 trillion, with 24-hour trading volumes hovering around $18.85 billion.

In a similar fashion, Ethereum has shown a similar pattern, holding steady around $1,860. Ethereum has posted a stronger weekly advance of 4.26%, bringing its total market capitalization to $224.5 billion on $8.62 billion in daily volume.

Although the Crypto Fear and Greed Index points to cautious sentiment with a reading of 34, on-chain metrics and institutional activity suggest that large-scale holders are capitalizing on minor market dips. Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe recently highlighted MicroStrategy’s ongoing treasury expansion, noting that the firm’s capacity to accumulate additional Bitcoin over the coming months continues to strengthen.

He's increased his position enormously over the past few weeks as he increased his cash reserves. By doing that, he's increased the chances of him to accumulate more #Bitcoin. I've stated this over the past few weeks, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's going to accumulate even… https://t.co/Uhi7G32kcN — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) July 19, 2026

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Status and How to Participate

With the presale having secured $32.97 million, the current stage is drawing to a close. The HYPER token is currently priced at $0.0136834, with the next scheduled price increase set to take effect tomorrow. This offers a final window for early participants to secure tokens at the current rate before the Layer 2 network’s mainnet features roll out later this year.

Prospective participants can get involved by visiting the official Bitcoin Hyper website, connecting a compatible Web3 wallet, and completing their purchase. The platform supports multiple payment methods, including SOL, ETH, BNB, stablecoins, and traditional bank cards. An integrated “Buy and Stake” option allows buyers to begin earning the 36% APY immediately upon purchase.

Additionally, the presale has been integrated into the Best Wallet application, available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. This integration provides a streamlined mobile experience for purchasing and tracking HYPER tokens directly. The pricing and purchase terms remain fully synchronized between the official website and the Best Wallet app.

To stay updated on upcoming exchange listings, staking updates, and the L2 mainnet roadmap, you can follow the Bitcoin Hyper project on X and join its Telegram channel.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.