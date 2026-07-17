As Clarity Act Talks Keep Crypto Markets on Edge, LiquidChain Presale Nears $1M Milestone

On Friday, 17 July 2026, digital asset markets experienced a broad pullback, with the total crypto market capitalization slipping 2.26% to $2.17 trillion. Despite this cautious macroeconomic backdrop, the LiquidChain (LIQUID) presale has continued its upward trajectory, securing more than $907,000 in funding.

Bitcoin dipped 2% to trade near $62,800, while Ethereum fell 4.3% to settle around $1,820. A Fear and Greed Index reading of 31 underscores the cautious stance currently adopted by market participants.

This market-wide retreat coincides with intense negotiations on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers are putting the final touches on the Clarity Act—a landmark legislative framework designed to bring long-term regulatory structure to US digital asset markets. The project is engineering a Layer 3 platform designed to unite Bitcoin’s liquidity, Ethereum’s robust DeFi ecosystem, and Solana’s rapid execution speeds into a single, cohesive environment. Early backers are betting on the platform’s potential to capture market share as regulatory clarity paves the way for broader institutional adoption.

United States senators are continuing to negotiate the finer details of the Clarity Act. While a fresh draft is anticipated in the coming days and a floor vote is eyed for later this month, several key hurdles remain. Bipartisan committee support has been established, but sticking points persist around ethics guidelines that would restrict senior government officials from holding crypto business interests, alongside disputes over illicit finance provisions.

Furthermore, the White House has engaged in discussions with law enforcement agencies that have raised concerns over specific elements of the bill. Senate leadership, however, remains determined to push the legislation through before the upcoming August recess.

Market analysts warn that any delays to this legislative timeline could trigger further volatility and dampen institutional capital inflows. This regulatory hesitation is reflected in Bitcoin’s current technical setup. As noted by popular trader Shardi B on X, Bitcoin recently rallied from the lower boundary of its technical channel to the upper resistance near $65,000 before stalling and retracing to its current level.

$BTC This whole move was just from the bottom to top of channel and now chopping back down again pic.twitter.com/jd1L98ADdF — Don’t Follow Shardi B If You Hate Money (@ShardiB2) July 17, 2026

This range-bound behavior indicates that traders are waiting for definitive policy directions rather than taking aggressive new positions. Once these regulatory signals clear, infrastructure projects that streamline cross-chain liquidity and execution—such as LiquidChain—are expected to be prime beneficiaries.

LiquidChain’s Layer 3 Solution Tackles Cross-Chain Fragmentation

The core value proposition of LiquidChain (LIQUID) lies in its Layer 3 architecture, which brings together the massive capital base of Bitcoin, the decentralized application suite of Ethereum, and the high-throughput performance of Solana. By representing assets from all three networks on a single execution layer in a verifiable manner, LiquidChain enables unified liquidity pools. This system minimizes spreads and accelerates settlement times without forcing users to rely on traditional, risk-prone token wrapping protocols.

For developers, this unified layer means they can deploy an application once and instantly reach active users across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, significantly reducing development overhead.

The project’s ongoing presale has now raised over $907,000, with the native LIQUID token priced at $0.0148. Early participants can stake their tokens immediately upon purchase to earn a dynamic APY of up to 1,238%. These staking rewards are funded by a dedicated 10% allocation of the total 11.8 billion LIQUID supply. This economic model offers early adopters a way to build their positions ahead of a potential regulatory breakthrough that could drive developer and institutional interest toward interoperability solutions.

How to Participate in the LIQUID Presale

Acquiring LIQUID tokens during the current presale stage is a straightforward process. Interested buyers can visit the official LiquidChain website, connect a compatible Web3 wallet, and swap their preferred assets. The platform supports a wide variety of payment options, including BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, and major stablecoins, as well as direct bank card purchases.

Additionally, the presale has been integrated into the popular Best Wallet mobile application under its “Upcoming Tokens” section. Users can download the app via the Apple App Store or Google Play to purchase LIQUID directly from their smartphones.

To stay informed on development milestones, audit releases, and community events, you can follow LiquidChain on X and join their official Telegram community.

Visit LiquidChain.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.