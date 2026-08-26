Dogecoin (DOGE) made a fleeting breakout above $0.10, but it did not last. The move was still enough to reset sentiment around the original meme coin and, by extension, parts of the wider dog-token trade. After spending much of August boxed into a narrow range, DOGE rallied from around $0.07 to more than $0.10 on Saturday before retreating. It is still trading above $0.085, with a market capitalization of $14.8 billion and $880 million in 24-hour volume.

The latest pullback has taken nearly 5% off DOGE over the past day, yet the token remains up roughly 23% on the week. That matters because sharp moves in large meme coins often spill into smaller, more speculative names. One of the projects drawing interest during that shift is Maxi Doge (MAXI), which says it has raised $4.85 million in its presale ahead of targeted CEX and DEX listings later this year.

What Changed for Dogecoin This Week

At the start of last week, Dogecoin was still hovering near $0.07. By Saturday, it had climbed above $0.10 as the broader crypto market reacted to the US Treasury’s announcement of an expanded bond buyback plan. DOGE is now experiencing a pullback, changing hands around $0.086 after rebounding from support near $0.085.

For traders trying to judge the move, the key point is that the retracement has not erased the broader weekly advance. DOGE is still holding gains of about 23%, which leaves the current action looking more like consolidation after a fast run than a clear breakdown.

Derivatives data also suggests market participation has been building. DOGE open interest in futures rose from roughly $930 million in late June to $1.21 billion by mid-August, equal to 17.2 billion DOGE. On a coin basis, that is close to the level seen in October 2025, when Dogecoin itself was trading near $0.25.

The popular analyst Trader Tardigrade has also outlined a fresh Dogecoin thesis, including a near-term target of $0.38 and the possibility of a much larger long-range move.

$Doge/monthly#Dogecoin is hitting the third pre-massive pump structure — Falling Wedge onto support trendline. 🟢 Falling Wedge compressing

🔴 Support trendline holding 2017: Touch → Massive pump ✅

2020: Touch → Massive pump ✅

2026: Touch → ? ✍️ Same setup. Same… pic.twitter.com/L9CTNSrzKI — Trader Tardigrade 🧬 (@TATrader_Alan) August 25, 2026

Why Smaller Dog Tokens Are Back in Focus

When DOGE posts a fast weekly gain, traders often begin screening for smaller meme assets that could benefit from the same narrative wave. That does not guarantee follow-through, but it tends to increase traffic toward early-stage names positioned around familiar branding and active communities.

That is where Maxi Doge has been getting traction. Rather than presenting itself as a plain Doge spinoff, the project uses an exaggerated bodybuilding “gym bro” version of the meme and pairs it with staking and event-driven features designed to keep holders engaged.

Maxi Doge Leans on Staking, Competitions, and Partnerships

Maxi Doge (MAXI) is an Ethereum-based meme coin built around that amped-up Doge identity. The project’s stated aim is to offer more than passive holding, with features including staking, community competitions, trading tournaments, and events tied to planned partnerships with futures exchange platforms.

During the presale, staking is listed at 64% APY. The broader idea is to make the token feel more participatory than a meme coin that simply sits idle in a wallet.

MAXI has a fixed supply of 150.24 billion tokens. According to the stated allocation, 40% is earmarked for marketing, 25% for the team’s Maxi Fund, 15% for development, 15% for liquidity, and 5% for staking. The smart contract has been audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, which reported that the team cannot mint additional tokens.

Presale Sits at $4.85M as Next Price Step Approaches

Maxi Doge’s presale total now stands at $4.85 million. The token is currently priced at $0.0002835 until tomorrow, when the next scheduled increase is set to take effect. After the presale concludes, the team says it intends to pursue both decentralized and centralized exchange listings, alongside the futures-platform partnerships and trading contests it has been promoting.

The reason that fundraising figure is drawing attention is straightforward: in meme-coin markets, visible momentum can become part of the story. With Dogecoin back in motion this week, some traders appear to be rotating toward smaller dog-themed projects early, and Maxi Doge is one of the names benefiting from that interest.

Where the MAXI Sale Is Available

Users can access the token sale through the project’s official presale website by connecting a crypto wallet with the on-site widget. MAXI is also listed inside the Best Wallet app under “Upcoming Tokens,” with the app available through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Accepted payment methods include ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, and bank cards. The current presale price is $0.0002835, while staking during the sale offers 64% APY with rewards distributed daily. Tokens become claimable after the presale ends.

For updates on future pricing stages and planned exchange listings, users can join the project’s Telegram group and follow Maxi Doge on X.

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