Bitcoin Consolidates Near $64K as Infrastructure Demand Propels Bitcoin Hyper Presale past $32.9M

On Thursday, 16 July 2026, following a hyper rally to a three-week high of approximately $65,600 fueled by softer US inflation data, Bitcoin has pulled back to consolidate near $64,000. While on-chain indicators present a mixed bag of short-term profit-taking and long-term accumulation, the broader market’s interest is shifting toward building actual utility on top of the network.

This ongoing consolidation has done little to dampen the momentum of next-generation infrastructure projects. Most notably, the Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) presale has surged to $32.96 million, hovering just below the major $33 million milestone. The fundraising success underscores a growing market appetite for Layer-2 networks that combine Bitcoin’s robust security with high-speed, cost-effective transaction capabilities.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is developing a high-performance Layer-2 network designed to bring the speed of the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to the Bitcoin ecosystem. By utilizing a secure bridge that verifies block headers and cryptographic proofs, users can deposit BTC and transact with near-instant finality. This architecture supports decentralized finance (DeFi), micro-payments, and staking while periodically settling batched transactions back to the Bitcoin mainnet using zero-knowledge proofs.

Some people shop for aesthetics. Hyper shops for utility. 🔥⚡️https://t.co/VNG0P4GuDo pic.twitter.com/OquMN39bBK — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) July 13, 2026

At the center of this ecosystem is the native HYPER token, which powers network fees, governance, and staking rewards. Out of a fixed supply of 21 billion tokens, strategic allocations have been set aside for development, marketing, liquidity, and community rewards. Currently priced at $0.0136832 in its ongoing presale phase—which concludes tomorrow—HYPER offers early contributors an immediate staking opportunity yielding a 36% APY.

Bitcoin Price Outlook: Chop Continues Below Key Resistance

Bitcoin’s recent price action highlights the ongoing tug-of-war between buyers and sellers within the $61,500–$65,500 range. Yesterday’s brief run to $65,500 met immediate overhead resistance, dragging the asset back to the $64,000 level. Despite healthy trading volumes, the market lacks the decisive momentum needed to spark a definitive breakout.

According to popular market analyst Daan Crypto, Bitcoin’s Bull Market Support Band (BMSB) currently sits around $70,000. He notes that while reclaiming $67,000 on higher timeframes would be a strong bullish signal, traders should remain cautious given how previous breakout attempts earlier this year quickly lost steam.

$BTC Is closing in on its Bull Market Support band again. The band now sits at the $70K mark which would be the next logical target upon a break above $67K. In May, Bitcoin attempted to break above the BMSB but failed to hold it on the retest and proceeded to make new lows… pic.twitter.com/CbDksxI9me — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) July 15, 2026

This prolonged sideways movement explains why capital is increasingly rotating into development-heavy projects. Rather than waiting passively for market direction, investors are backing functional Layer-2 solutions like Bitcoin Hyper that expand what the network can actually do.

Participating in the HYPER Presale

Acquiring HYPER tokens during the presale is straightforward. Prospective participants can visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website, connect a compatible Web3 wallet, and swap ETH, BNB, SOL, or stablecoins for HYPER. Bank cards are also accepted for direct purchases.

Alternatively, the presale is integrated into the Best Wallet application, available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, providing a seamless purchasing experience for mobile users. Staking is active immediately upon purchase, allowing buyers to start earning the 36% APY before the token lists on exchanges.

To stay updated on development milestones and upcoming exchange listings, you can follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join their Telegram channel.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.