Is crypto recovering? That question is back at the center of the market after Bitcoin climbed from a monthly low of $62,275 to above $81,400 in a sharp mid-August rebound, then continued to hold just below $80,000. The move has been backed by strong institutional demand, with spot Bitcoin ETFs pulling in $3.51 billion so far this month, already ahead of last October’s $3.42 billion record.

The broader market is also showing signs of renewed strength. Crypto’s total value is near $2.68 trillion, up 0.9% on the day, while the Fear and Greed Index has remained in “extreme greed” territory for several sessions. Ethereum is consolidating around $2,500, and Solana has remained one of the stronger large-cap performers with a 4% daily gain and a 17.8% weekly advance, keeping SOL above $105 after briefly reaching $110.

At the same time, traders are watching near-term catalysts that could decide whether this recovery extends or stalls. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is due to speak at the Jackson Hole Symposium, while an SEC proposal covering crypto custody rules for advisers and funds is still moving through White House review.

As majors cool after August’s run, capital is also rotating toward infrastructure plays tied to the next phase of market activity. One project drawing attention is LiquidChain (LIQUID), a new Layer 3 network designed to connect Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity more directly. Its presale has now raised $953,000, leaving it just $47,000 short of the $1 million milestone.

Is Crypto Recovering? The Market Case Traders Are Watching

For much of June, July, and early August, Bitcoin traded in a relatively narrow band between roughly $60,000 and $67,000. That range finally broke in the second half of August as ETF demand, short covering, and shifting expectations around interest rates and the dollar all hit at once.

Ethereum also participated in the move, with its weekly rally peaking near 30%. Solana’s rebound has been reinforced by stronger on-chain activity and governance proposals aimed at slowing new token issuance while increasing fee burns.

Even so, the latest price action does not yet point to a clean breakout. Bitcoin is mostly oscillating around $80,000, Ethereum is attempting to hold the $2,500 mark, and Solana has pulled back from an intraweek spike above $110 despite still leading major tokens on a seven-day basis. Funding rates have cooled from overheated levels, and options markets still imply a broad potential range rather than a decisive immediate move.

The trader Daan Crypto, who has more than 415,000 followers on X, has urged patience as BTC continues a slow “crab walk” inside a gradually rising channel, with a possible target above $83,000 by the end of the month.

$BTC Slowly chopping higher. Marginally higher highs into higher lows. Obviously you don't want this to break down, but generally speaking I feel like the crab walk up tends to end in a larger expansion at some point. Anyways, $80K is the resistance to break first. Just need to… pic.twitter.com/8K592UZh3N — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) August 28, 2026

Why Cross-Chain Infrastructure Is Back in Focus

If crypto is recovering, the next question is where attention goes after Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana stabilize. In stronger markets, usage typically broadens across chains, and that often revives a familiar problem: liquidity is fragmented, user flows are clunky, and moving capital between ecosystems remains harder than many traders want.

That is the opening LiquidChain is trying to target. Rather than competing directly with the major Layer 1 networks, the project is positioning itself as a Layer 3 built above Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana to make liquidity across those ecosystems easier to access and use.

LiquidChain (LIQUID) says it will combine a Solana-class virtual machine for parallel execution with cross-chain proofs and messaging capable of attesting to Bitcoin UTXOs, Ethereum account states, and Solana accounts. The broader goal is to let liquidity from the three networks work together more directly, without forcing every asset through a wrapping process first.

The Order doesn’t ask twice. 👁️⟁ When the signal comes, you answer.https://t.co/vqvBcdSQYC pic.twitter.com/z4Oc2AUBpi — LiquidChain (@getliquidchain) August 27, 2026

According to the project, once the L3 goes live, developers should be able to deploy once and reach users and liquidity pools across all three networks, while the chain logs verifiable proof-of-execution data. LiquidChain also plans to offer a unified liquidity interface covering portfolio views, routing, and access to its proof registry.

That focus on usability helps explain why the project is getting noticed while larger assets consolidate. The pitch is not another isolated chain, but connective infrastructure linking BTC, ETH, and SOL liquidity at a time when the market is again asking whether crypto is recovering into a broader risk-on phase.

LIQUID Presale Nears $1 Million

LIQUID is intended to serve as the network token for ecosystem incentives, staking, and gas. Total supply is set at 11.8 billion LIQUID, allocated as 35% for development, 32.5% for LiquidLabs marketing, 15% for the AquaVault for business development and community activations, 10% for rewards, and 7.5% for growth and listings.

The presale price is currently $0.01494. Buyers can also stake during the sale, with a dynamic APY of up to 1,195%. So far, the presale has brought in more than $953,000, putting the project within $47,000 of the $1 million mark.

How to Buy LiquidChain

For those interested before exchange listings begin, LIQUID can be purchased through the official LiquidChain website by connecting a wallet and using the project’s purchase widget. The sale accepts BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, USDC, and USDT, along with a standard bank-card option.

Another route is via the Best Wallet app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, where users can find LIQUID under the “Upcoming Tokens” tab. The token remains priced at $0.01494 until later today, and the 1,195% staking APY is available immediately.

Follow LiquidChain’s official X account and join its Telegram group for updates on stage changes and listings.

[su_button url=”https://www.coinspeaker.com/go/liquidchain”]Layer 3 Is Already Here, Smart Money Knows It – Do You?[/su_button]Visit LiquidChain. next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.