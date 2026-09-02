Bitcoin Price is back in focus after BTC USD opened September by testing the $76,500 support area, a level traders are now watching closely following August’s 25% rally. The move comes just as Washington prepares to revisit crypto market structure, with a procedural Senate vote on the Clarity Act set for September 15.

That vote could advance legislation that would split digital-asset oversight between the SEC and the CFTC, introduce registration requirements, and strengthen anti-money-laundering rules. For the market, the immediate question is whether policy headlines disrupt momentum or simply reinforce the idea that clearer rules are still coming, even if the final process takes time.

At the same time, capital has not stopped flowing into projects built around crypto usability. That backdrop has helped LiquidChain (LIQUID) continue attracting buyers, with its presale now near $960,000 and edging closer to the $1 million threshold.

Bitcoin Price Faces a Washington Test in September

The Clarity Act has remained the central market-structure issue in Congress for more than a year, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune has now scheduled a procedural vote for September 15, once lawmakers return from recess. If that step clears, the bill would move closer to full floor debate.

There are still notable points of disagreement. Senators have yet to settle disputes around stablecoin rewards and around an ethics provision that would prevent senior officials from issuing or sponsoring digital assets, with draft language expiring in 2029. Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego, one of two Democrats who helped move the bill out of the Banking Committee, has been working on a bipartisan compromise tied to the ethics language.

Several Web3 executives at last month’s Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson Hole said they do not expect a final law this year, citing both the midterm calendar and the Senate’s 60-vote hurdle. Even so, some said further SEC and CFTC rulemaking could still improve visibility for the industry if legislation keeps slipping. President Trump has repeatedly called for a clearer framework for builders, while the SEC, CFTC, and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency have each taken a more open approach to digital assets this year.

That slower path has fed directly into price action. Bitcoin fell to $76,420 yesterday before rebounding toward $77,500. Analyst Michaël van de Poppe said BTC looks to be sweeping liquidity from recent pullbacks, with $82,700 as the next upside target if bullish momentum returns.

This is very likely going to break upwards. The reasoning behind that is super simple, as it's currently been taking the liquidity beneath the lows. Next stop: $82,700 for #Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/1zhVnf6iMZ — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 2, 2026

Support levels in other large-cap names are being watched too, including Ethereum at $2,400 and Solana at $99. But the broader read is that even with regulation unresolved, investors are still backing projects that aim to solve practical user problems now rather than wait for lawmakers to finalize the rulebook.

Why LiquidChain Is Gaining Attention as Bitcoin Price Consolidates

That is where LiquidChain’s pitch fits in. The project says it is building a Layer 3 blockchain designed to make Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana work more like a single environment instead of three disconnected ecosystems. For many users, moving assets across those networks can still be costly, confusing, or operationally risky.

LiquidChain (LIQUID) says its network will verify Bitcoin UTXOs, Ethereum states, and Solana accounts through trust-minimized proofs and messaging. The goal is to represent assets from all three chains on one execution layer without relying on more complex wrapping methods.

According to the project, apps would run on a Solana-class virtual machine in real time, allowing developers to deploy once while reaching liquidity and users across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. LiquidChain also says atomic settlement would happen inside its proof and messaging layer rather than through a separate bridge stack.

The Order doesn’t ask twice. 👁️⟁ When the signal comes, you answer.https://t.co/vqvBcdSQYC pic.twitter.com/z4Oc2AUBpi — LiquidChain (@getliquidchain) August 27, 2026

The market response has been meaningful so far. The LIQUID presale is now in Stage 101, has raised nearly $960,000, and sits roughly $40,000 away from the $1 million milestone. The current token price is $0.014951.

LIQUID Token Details, Staking, and Presale Access

LIQUID has a total supply of 11,800,000,100. The project says 35% is allocated to development, 32.5% to LiquidLabs for growth initiatives, 15% to the AquaVault for business development and community programs, 10% to rewards, and 7.5% to growth and listings.

The token is intended to be used for network participation, gas fees, staking, and access to Layer 3 features. Tokens are expected to become claimable on Ethereum once the claim window opens, and exchange listings are planned after the sale.

Buyers can stake immediately after purchase, with the current staking return listed at 1,188% APY. Interest in the sale has remained firm even as Bitcoin Price holds around the mid-$76,000 range and the Senate prepares to take up the Clarity Act again.

Those looking to participate can visit the official LiquidChain site, connect a wallet, and buy LIQUID at $0.014951 per token. The token is also available through the Best Wallet crypto app, available via the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Accepted payment options include BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, USDT, and USDC, along with a bank card option. Tokens purchased in the sale can also be staked at the current 1,188% APY.

Follow LiquidChain on X and connect with the team on Telegram for updates on presale stage changes, LIQUID listing dates, and network development.

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