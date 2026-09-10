Crypto traders are navigating another macro-heavy session as rising long-term US borrowing costs ripple across risk assets. Bitcoin has drifted back toward the $78,000 mark, down 1.6% on the day and roughly flat for the week, while the total digital asset market has fallen 1.88% to $2.65 trillion.

Broader sentiment has cooled only modestly, with the Fear and Greed Index easing to 70 from 73, still inside “Greed.” At the same time, listed ETF products have posted $115 million in net outflows over the past 24 hours, underscoring a more defensive tone across the market.

Liquidation data points to the same pressure. Derivatives trackers show $350.86 million in liquidations over the last day, including $278.18 million in long positions and $72.68 million in shorts.

Against that backdrop, attention is also shifting toward projects tied to Bitcoin infrastructure rather than short-term price swings. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), which is building a Bitcoin Layer 2 network, has raised more than $33 million in its presale and is now closing in on the $35 million threshold.

The immediate catalyst is the US Treasury’s move to buy back up to $6 billion in 10-year and 20-year notes today in a 20-minute operation ending at 2pm ET. The size is triple the usual $2 billion pace, with later operations expected to come in at $4 billion or more.

Officials have framed the step as a liquidity measure for the less-active long end of the curve, where yields have climbed to levels not seen since before the 2008 financial crisis. The operation follows Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s mid-August remark that repurchases of already-issued securities would at least double.

Markets have not taken the announcement as a clear relief signal. Publicly held federal debt stands near $31.8 trillion, while total government debt has moved above $40 trillion. Treasury issuance is up 11.8% from 2025, and crude oil remaining above $100 a barrel has added another layer of inflation concern alongside tariffs and broader energy costs.

After the update, the 10-year yield traded around 4.841%, the 20-year reached 5.314%, and the 30-year moved through 5.3%. Some bond traders had been looking for a more aggressive intervention in a range of up to $10 billion, an expectation that had built after the earlier promise to double buybacks. That has left parts of the market viewing the latest move as underwhelming.

Bitcoin Tests Support as ETF Outflows and Liquidations Build

Crypto has responded to the Treasury-driven volatility with a risk-off move. Bitcoin is once again testing the $78,000 area, while Ethereum has slipped below $2,500 and is trading near $2,470 after a 1.7% decline.

Analyst Daan Crypto said Bitcoin’s repeated rebounds from roughly $77,800 remain an important support signal just below the $78,000 psychological level, though he described current conditions as a “chop fest” unless that floor gives way.

$BTC & $ETH Same but different. ETH has formed a tighter range while sitting on its ~$2460 support while $BTC has been more volatile and keeps bouncing from its $77.8K support. All within their respective ranges. Pretty clear which levels to watch and where the bulls need to… pic.twitter.com/ca9Y72I57g — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) September 10, 2026

With retail traders facing a complicated macro backdrop, negative ETF flows, and sharp derivatives pressure, some market participants are looking beyond near-term price turbulence and toward platforms designed to expand what Bitcoin can do onchain.

Why Bitcoin Hyper Is Drawing Capital in a Defensive Market

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is developing a new Bitcoin Layer 2 that uses the high-throughput Solana Virtual Machine for execution while settling back to Bitcoin. Users will deposit BTC through a canonical bridge, after which a relay program verifies Bitcoin block headers and transaction proofs before minting a corresponding balance on the Layer 2.

On that network, users are expected to access fast transfers, staking, swaps, lending, and other applications. Transactions will be batched and committed back to Bitcoin using zero-knowledge proofs, while withdrawals reverse the same process to release BTC on Layer 1.

Easy now. Let Hyper handle this one. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/MTV0jygc1L — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) September 10, 2026

HYPER serves as the gas, staking, and governance token for the network. Its total supply is fixed at 21 billion, echoing Bitcoin’s 21 million cap. The allocation is split into 30% for development, 25% for treasury and community initiatives, 20% for marketing, 15% for rewards, and 10% for listings. The project says security reviews have been completed by Coinsult and SpyWolf.

Mainnet deployment for the Layer 2, bridge activation, and SVM integration are all scheduled for later in 2026, with developer tooling and major exchange listings for HYPER also planned.

The presale price currently stands at $0.013686. Fundraising has reached more than $33.12 million and is moving toward $35 million. Each stage lasts three days or until its allocation sells out, and the sale does not include private allocations. Buyers can also stake immediately after purchase for a 35% APY.

That combination has helped sustain interest even as Bitcoin consolidates near $78,000 and long-dated Treasury yields stay elevated. For some investors, the appeal lies less in short-term market momentum and more in backing infrastructure aimed at making Bitcoin faster and more practical for payments and Web3 activity.

Presale Access and Payment Options

Investors looking to buy before exchange listing can visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website, connect a compatible wallet, choose an amount, and complete the transaction on the site. Tokens bought in the presale will be claimable at the token generation event through the same official channel.

HYPER is also available through the Best Wallet crypto app, downloadable from the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app offers another entry point for mobile users. Accepted payment methods include ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, and SOL, as well as bank card purchases. Staking is available at the point of purchase and currently offers a 35% APY, while the token remains priced at $0.013686 until tomorrow.

For project updates, follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join the official Telegram group.

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