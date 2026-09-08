Crypto traders are turning defensive ahead of the Next Fed Meeting, and Tuesday’s price action reflected that shift. On September 8, 2026, Bitcoin fell 1.4% over 24 hours to $78,300, while the total crypto market cap slipped 0.54% to $2.68 trillion. Ether changed hands at $2,470, down 0.75% on the day but still modestly higher on the week, and the Fear and Greed Index remained elevated at 72.

The main pressure point is monetary policy. Futures markets now imply a 60.4% chance that the Federal Open Market Committee will deliver a 25-basis-point rate increase on September 16. For risk assets, that matters because tighter policy tends to weigh on speculative demand, helping explain why crypto has struggled to extend August’s rally.

Positioning data shows traders are still active despite the caution. Open interest across crypto derivatives rose 2.19% to $414.24 billion, and 24-hour derivatives volume climbed 4.51% to $611.83 billion. Liquidations reached $155.93 million over the same period, with longs accounting for $108.48 million of the total.

Why the Next Fed Meeting Is Driving Crypto Sentiment

Friday’s US employment report remains central to the macro narrative now that Wall Street is back from the Labor Day holiday. August payrolls came in at 162,000, well above forecasts for 55,000, while the unemployment rate held at 4.1%. That stronger labor reading lifted Treasury yields and the US dollar, and Bitcoin surrendered gains after briefly trading above $82,000 last week.

The federal funds target currently sits at 3.50% to 3.75%. A quarter-point hike at the September 16 decision would lift that range to 3.75% to 4.00%. Still, the outcome is not fully locked in. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh said at Jackson Hole that inflation is still running too high, pointing to a preferred measure near 3.7% against the Fed’s 2% target. That makes the September 11 consumer price report the next major input: a hotter print could reinforce the case for another increase, while softer data could argue for a pause.

BTC Holds Its Range as Traders Wait for a Break

Even with headline volatility, Bitcoin has not escaped its broader range since the mid-August jump that was driven by short squeezes and the US Treasury’s expanded bond buyback announcement. Since then, the market has shifted from momentum chasing to event-driven caution.

Analyst Daan Crypto has highlighted $74,000 and $83,000 as the key levels defining the current range. In that view, a decisive move beyond either side could set the tone for Bitcoin’s next larger trend.

bitcoin:native Still stuck in this range. This has taken almost 3 weeks at this point. Patience is key during these consolidations. It is very easy to get chopped up during them. $74K & $83K are the main higher timeframe levels to watch for when this range does break at some… pic.twitter.com/AVCTdRgkvt — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) September 8, 2026

For market participants tired of sharp intraday swings and headline-driven reversals, that kind of sideways action can be difficult to trade. It is also part of the reason some capital has rotated toward presales, where pricing follows fixed stages rather than reacting instantly to every macro release.

LiquidChain Reframes the Cross-Chain Pitch

Among the projects drawing attention is LiquidChain (LIQUID), whose presale is now closing in on the $1 million milestone. Its core pitch is not built around short-term speculation, but around infrastructure designed to connect Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana more directly.

LiquidChain (LIQUID) is a Layer 3 network expected to launch later this year. The project says it will combine Bitcoin’s capital base, Ethereum’s DeFi liquidity, and Solana’s execution speed in one environment. To do that, it plans to represent assets from all three networks using trust-minimized proofs that verify Bitcoin UTXOs, Ethereum states, and Solana accounts, while using atomic settlement inside the system. The network will also run a Solana-class virtual machine intended for fast applications that can tap into liquidity from the three Layer 1 chains.

The user-facing idea is simpler than the technical stack: instead of relying on traditional bridges and fragmented pools, traders and developers would access a broader cross-chain market from one place. Developers would be able to deploy once and reach users across multiple ecosystems, while users would avoid the usual wrapped-asset bridge model.

You crossed many chains to get here. Welcome to L3. 👁️⟁ pic.twitter.com/ZRBZLbuL35 — LiquidChain (@getliquidchain) September 4, 2026

Presale Metrics, Token Supply, and Access Details

The LIQUID token is positioned as the network asset for gas, participation, and staking. It can also be staked for high-APY rewards linked to network security and is set to provide access to Layer 3 features. Total supply is 11,800,000,100 tokens, split across 35% for development, 32.5% for LiquidLabs growth efforts, 15% for AquaVault business development and community programs, 10% for rewards, and 7.5% for listings and expansion.

Tokens are expected to become claimable on Ethereum once the claim window opens, with exchange listings planned after the presale concludes. The sale has now raised more than $960,000 and is under $40,000 away from the $1 million mark. LIQUID is currently priced at $0.014953, and buyers who stake at the point of purchase are being offered a 1,183% APY.

That fundraising pace has continued even as Bitcoin trades around $78,000 and the Next Fed Meeting dominates broader market thinking. In that backdrop, LiquidChain is presenting itself as a cross-chain infrastructure play rather than a momentum trade tied only to short-term moves in large-cap tokens.

Where Investors Can Buy LIQUID

Those looking to take part can go to the official LiquidChain site, connect a wallet, and purchase LIQUID at the current price of $0.014953. The token is also available through the Best Wallet crypto app, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Inside the app, it is listed under the “Upcoming Tokens” tab.

Accepted payment methods include BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, USDT, and USDC, and buyers can also use a bank card. Users who choose to stake at the time of purchase receive the current 1,183% APY.

For updates on presale stages, exchange listing timing, and network progress, users can follow LiquidChain on X and join the project on Telegram.

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