Bitcoin Holds Above $79K as Hormuz Tensions Lift Oil, Putting Focus on Bitcoin Infrastructure Plays Like Hyper

Friday 8 May 2026 – Rising tensions in the Middle East have driven oil prices higher again, yet Bitcoin has remained steady above $79,000. For crypto investors, that contrast is becoming harder to ignore: while traditional markets react to risks around shipping lanes and energy supply, BTC is continuing to trade with notable resilience.

That steadiness is also feeding interest in projects tied to Bitcoin’s broader ecosystem rather than simple spot exposure. Among them, the Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) presale has emerged as a standout, drawing whale activity and surpassing $32.6 million raised as the team advances a product positioned as a high-speed, flexible Bitcoin Layer 2.

By pairing Bitcoin-oriented security design with Solana-style performance, Bitcoin Hyper is being pitched into a market that increasingly wants scalable BTC infrastructure. Its fundraising pace and product progress have put it on the radar as investors look beyond Bitcoin’s price alone and toward the next buildout phase around the network.

Yesterday’s exchanges of fire between U.S. and Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz put fresh strain on the ceasefire that has been in place since April 7. Reports pointed to missiles, drones, and small-boat activity in one of the world’s most important shipping corridors, with both sides disputing who triggered the latest clash. President Trump described the incident as minor and said the truce remains in force, but markets still reacted.

WTI crude climbed to $95.64, up 0.69%, while Brent rose to $101.26, up 1.2%. Even with those moves and the obvious implications for global trade and energy flows, Bitcoin has avoided any major loss of footing. Instead, BTC’s ability to stay above $79,000 is reinforcing the view among some market participants that it can behave independently of the traditional assets most exposed to geopolitical shocks.

On-chain analyst CW said Bitcoin whales are actively accumulating futures exposure and absorbing sell pressure from smaller traders, a pattern that points to continued confidence in the broader BTC trend despite the headlines.

$BTC whales are net buying massive futures positions during the short-term downtrend. They are taking advantage of the short-term decline to build stable positions. https://t.co/xjvqeQHSX3 pic.twitter.com/40hfVIaiBU — CW (@CW8900) May 8, 2026

That backdrop matters because periods of macro stress often shift attention toward higher-conviction crypto themes. In this case, some of that attention is moving into Bitcoin-native infrastructure plays, particularly projects aiming to improve the network’s speed, usability, and application layer.

Why Bitcoin Hyper Is Drawing Attention as a BTC Scaling Bet

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is targeting two of Bitcoin’s longest-running constraints: transaction speed and cost. The project describes itself as the first true Layer 2 network on Bitcoin, combining Bitcoin-grade security features such as zero-knowledge proofs and a canonical bridge with the throughput advantages of the Solana Virtual Machine.

The idea is to support near-real-time transactions while opening the door to staking, decentralized finance, payments, and meme coin activity in a Bitcoin-native setting. In a market increasingly interested in what can be built around BTC, that positioning has helped the presale gain traction.

So far, the raise has passed $32.6 million, and the HYPER token is priced at $0.0136797. The team has also reported that its wallet, explorer, staking dashboard, and cross-network bridge are now integrated and operational, giving the project a more tangible technical profile as fundraising continues.

Bitcoin Hyper is entering its final stage with a live, fully integrated ecosystem now taking shape. 🔥 The wallet, explorer, staking dashboard, and cross-network bridge are all built and work together in one seamless system. The focus has been on speed, simplicity, and… pic.twitter.com/IsJrlCpSo7 — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) April 23, 2026

Interest has also been helped by larger buyers entering the sale, including a single $13,680 purchase from a whale wallet. Taken together, the inflows and development updates suggest that investors are not just reacting to macro uncertainty, but also looking for direct exposure to tools that could expand Bitcoin’s utility.

Presale Terms, Staking Yield, and Access Points

Those looking to join can do so through the official Bitcoin Hyper website. Participation is also available via the Best Wallet crypto wallet, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Payment options include ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, and BNB, while bank card purchases are also supported. Buyers who purchase and stake immediately can currently earn a 36% APY, with the token still priced at $0.0136797 at the time of writing and expected to increase later today.

For updates, investors can follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join the project’s Telegram channel for new announcements.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.