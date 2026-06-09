The institutional appetite for Bitcoin remains highly resilient, as evidenced by the latest Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) treasury expansion. Under the leadership of executive chairman Michael Saylor, the enterprise software firm recently acquired 1,550 BTC for roughly $101 million, at an average price of approximately $65,161 per coin.

This latest acquisition brings Strategy’s total corporate reserves to a staggering 845,256 BTC. To fund its ongoing strategy and maintain liquidity, the company also bolstered its cash reserves by $100 million, bringing its total cash on hand to $1 billion. While the firm did execute a minor sale of 32 BTC during the period, the net result was a substantial addition of 1,518 BTC to its balance sheet. Such aggressive accumulation by a major public company underscores a deep-seated institutional belief in Bitcoin’s long-term value proposition, serving as a powerful signal to retail and corporate investors alike.

$BTC Short Squeeze Potential HUGE PROBLEM… Low Leveraged shorts are heavy in the 64-66k range. These positions carry the most potential for liquidation because they are large position trades. The perfect target for MM's exit liquidity. pic.twitter.com/TwQ8tmRpQq — 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐂𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞 (@CacheTrading) June 9, 2026

Currently, Bitcoin is consolidating around the $63,000 mark. According to Crypto Cache’s market analysis, a significant volume of short positions has been established between the $64,000 and $66,000 resistance levels. If Bitcoin’s price breaks above this range, it could trigger a short squeeze, forcing bears to cover their positions and potentially accelerating an upward price movement.

Bridging the Divide: LiquidChain’s Layer 3 Interoperability Solution Could Benefit Strategy Treasury

As institutional capital solidifies the market’s foundation, the usability of decentralized networks remains a key hurdle for mainstream adoption. Moving assets across independent chains—such as transferring value from Ethereum to Solana or leveraging Bitcoin’s liquidity—has historically required complex wrapping processes, high transaction fees, and exposure to security vulnerabilities.

To resolve this friction, LiquidChain (LIQUID) is building a dedicated Layer 3 blockchain designed to serve as an interoperability bridge. By utilizing advanced cross-chain proofs, LiquidChain enables direct communication between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. This framework allows users and developers to leverage the unique strengths of each network—Solana’s throughput, Ethereum’s security, and Bitcoin’s capital depth—within a single, unified ecosystem without the need to wrap tokens.

The Order holds many artifacts. None as powerful as the LiquidChain L3. 👁⟁https://t.co/vqvBcdSQYC pic.twitter.com/VJcTNVNGre — LiquidChain (@getliquidchain) June 7, 2026

The network is powered by its native utility token, LIQUID, which is used to pay for transaction fees (gas) and incentivize validators through staking rewards. The total supply of LIQUID is strictly capped at 11.8 billion tokens, distributed according to a structured allocation model designed to foster long-term growth:

Technical Development: 35%

35% LiquidLabs (Marketing & Community): 32.5%

32.5% AquaVault (Partnerships): 15%

15% Staking Rewards: 10%

10% Exchange Listings: 7.5%

Presale Momentum and Early-Stage Opportunities

LiquidChain is currently in its public presale phase, offering early participants the opportunity to secure LIQUID tokens before they list on open exchanges. The project has already generated significant momentum, raising over $832,000 as it closes in on its immediate $940,000 milestone, with the $1 million funding mark expected later this month.

At the current stage, LIQUID tokens are priced at $0.01468. In addition to the entry price, early participants who choose to stake their acquired tokens can access a temporary promotional staking APY of up to 1,337%, providing an incentive for early network security support.

A Step-by-Step Guide to Participating in the LiquidChain Presale

For those interested in participating in the LiquidChain ecosystem, the project has established a straightforward onboarding process:

To begin, navigate to the official LiquidChain website and connect a compatible Web3 wallet. The platform supports multiple payment methods, allowing users to purchase LIQUID using ETH, BNB, SOL, USDT, USDC, BTC, or standard credit/debit cards.

For mobile users, the process can be managed via Best Wallet’s smartphone app, which is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app allows users to fund their wallets, execute the presale purchase, and initiate staking directly from their mobile devices.

Prospective participants should note that the current token price of $0.01468 is scheduled to increase in two days, making early research advantageous for those looking to optimize their entry point. To stay updated on technical milestones and community announcements, you can follow the LiquidChain project on X and join its Telegram channel.

Visit LiquidChain.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.