A cooling in geopolitical tension has given crypto markets some room to recover, with Bitcoin rebounding after President Trump extended the U.S. ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday evening. Trump pointed to Iran’s “seriously fractured” government and said the decision followed requests from Pakistani mediators.

The U.S. naval blockade remains in force, but the immediate risk of escalation has eased for now. That shift helped stabilize risk assets, and Bitcoin has responded with a 2.5% gain over the past 24 hours to trade at roughly $78,100.

With BTC pushing back toward the $80,000 mark and historical patterns still suggesting a path toward $100,000 or higher, market attention is also turning to projects built around expanding Bitcoin’s utility. One of them is Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), which is targeting a mainnet launch next quarter and has already raised more than $32.47 million in its presale.

The U.S.–Iran ceasefire extension arrived just before the original two-week pause was due to expire. Trump said Iran had not produced a unified proposal to end hostilities with the U.S. and Israel, while also instructing the military to stay prepared even as further action was postponed.

Iranian state media dismissed the move as a time-buying tactic, but financial markets treated the development as a near-term positive. Equities firmed, and crypto followed, with Bitcoin regaining traction after recent pressure.

That backdrop has reinforced a bullish technical argument already circulating among analysts. On April 20, Michaël van de Poppe wrote on X that Bitcoin has historically gone on to print a fresh all-time high within 12 months after corrections of the scale seen between October and February. In similar periods, BTC traded 30–60% above its recent low within three to six months, a setup that, in his view, keeps $100,000 firmly in play for Q3 2026.

Statistically, after such a correction of #Bitcoin, a new ATH is made within 12 months. Within 3-6 months, on every occassion of such an outlier, Bitcoin was trading 30-60% higher than the low. That would put $100K on the map in Q3 of 2026. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) April 20, 2026

If that scenario continues to build, investors may look beyond price appreciation alone and focus more closely on infrastructure that lets Bitcoin capital do more than sit idle. That is the niche Bitcoin Hyper is aiming to address.

Why Bitcoin Utility Plays Are Back in Focus

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is being positioned as a dedicated Bitcoin Layer 2 built for speed and lower transaction costs. Using the Solana Virtual Machine, the network is designed to support near-instant transfers and low fees, while relying on trust-minimized bridges and periodic settlement to Bitcoin for security alignment.

The broader pitch is straightforward: make Bitcoin more functional for staking, decentralized trading, dApps, and payments without the congestion and higher costs that have limited activity on the base layer.

Reading about Bitcoin 🤔📖 Thinking about speed, apps, and execution. 🔥⚡️https://t.co/VNG0P4GuDo pic.twitter.com/DzhQ1DKCmL — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) April 21, 2026

HYPER is the token intended to run that ecosystem, covering governance, staking rewards, and network fees. The project lists a fixed total supply of 21 billion tokens, with allocations for development, treasury, marketing, rewards, and listings, while emphasizing the absence of insider allocations that often raise concerns in early-stage token launches.

Staking is available directly during the presale, with an APY of around 36%.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Passes $32.47 Million Before Next Price Step

The presale has now crossed $32.47 million, with the current token price set at $0.0136789. With Bitcoin sentiment improving alongside the reduction in geopolitical stress, the project has continued to gain visibility ahead of its scheduled Q3 mainnet rollout.

For investors watching the Bitcoin infrastructure segment, the timing is notable: the token is still in its early sale phase, while the network’s utility case depends on execution later this year.

Those looking to participate can do so through the official Bitcoin Hyper website by connecting a supported wallet such as Best Wallet or MetaMask and buying HYPER with ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL, or other supported cryptocurrencies. Bank card payments are also available.

Best Wallet is also supported for mobile users via the Apple App Store and Google Play, where the presale can be accessed through the Upcoming Tokens section. Buyers who stake their tokens immediately can begin earning the current 36% APY at once.

The presale price remains at $0.0136789, though the next increase is scheduled for later today.

For ongoing updates, follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join the team’s Telegram group.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

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