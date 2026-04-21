MemeCore crypto native token M is still trading above the $3 threshold despite a fresh round of scrutiny, hovering near $3.55 and carrying a market capitalization of about $4.56 billion. The token’s durability follows hard forks that sharply reduced gas fees and improved transaction speeds, helping lift daily active addresses and on-chain volume.

For traders, that price action has reinforced a familiar theme in crypto: infrastructure upgrades can matter, even in the meme segment. As MemeCore transitions from a meme-native Layer 1 experiment into a more functional network, speculative attention is also shifting toward newer entries that have yet to reach major exchange listings.

One of those names is the Maxi Doge (MAXI) presale, which has already raised more than $4.74 million. With staking built in and branding aimed squarely at degen traders, the project is attracting interest from buyers looking for earlier-stage meme exposure.

What’s The Beef With ZachXBT and Memecore Crypto?

MemeCore operates as an EVM-compatible Layer 1 designed around what its team describes as “Meme 2.0.” Its hybrid Proof of Meme consensus combines delegated proof-of-stake with authority-based block production to keep the chain fast while preserving a community-led structure.

The network also distributes incentives across traders, creators, stakers, and validators through Meme Vaults, while part of the block rewards is directed to meme coin projects through the Viral Grants Reserve.

Recent technical changes were significant. MemeCore’s latest upgrades reduced gas fees by 100x and introduced account abstraction, developments that helped M rally to a fresh all-time high of $4.66 only days ago before retreating and stabilizing above $3.

That resilience came even after on-chain investigator ZachXBT questioned the project publicly on X. In his post, he sarcastically said MemeCore had been “officially recognized” by him and asked for a “single data point” that could justify M’s multi-billion-dollar valuation, while also referencing reports of heavy insider concentration.

Officially recognized on @ZachXBT ! We’re just getting started. Please provide a single data point to support your $6B mkt cap at a top 20 token and why insiders hold >90% of supply. pic.twitter.com/rsFD3oBgfM — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) April 20, 2026

So far, the market has not forced a breakdown below $3. That leaves MemeCore in an unusual position: its improving on-chain performance is supporting the bullish case, while questions around valuation and supply distribution continue to hang over the token.

Why Traders Are Watching Maxi Doge as Capital Looks for Earlier Entries

As debate around larger meme infrastructure plays intensifies, some traders appear to be rotating toward simpler, earlier-stage opportunities. Maxi Doge is positioning itself directly for that audience, leaning into degen culture with a bodybuilding Shiba Inu mascot, energy-drink aesthetics, and a “1000x or nothing” identity.

The project’s pitch is straightforward. Maxi Doge offers live staking rewards at 66% APY and plans to build engagement around ROI-focused contests, trading tournaments, and partner activations. Rather than relying only on meme-driven attention, it is framing participation around ongoing rewards and community events.

Its presale has raised nearly $4.75 million, with the current MAXI price set at $0.00028140. That puts the raise within reach of the $5 million mark, with the $10 million level standing out as the next larger milestone before the sale ends.

There's only 1 memecoin on my mind. pic.twitter.com/sFXHM0Zb9N — MaxiDoge (@MaxiDoge_) April 10, 2026

According to the project’s structure, MAXI utility centers on staking that pays rewards in real time, alongside mechanics designed to keep holders engaged in the trading culture it promotes. The emphasis is on repeat engagement instead of a one-off speculative spike.

Even during broader market pullbacks, Maxi Doge’s funding pace has remained intact. That consistency is part of the reason some market participants see the presale as approaching a key stage, where stronger inflows could support exchange-listing momentum and widen the project’s visibility across the meme coin market.

Maxi Doge Buying Options and Staking Details

Those interested can access the sale through the official Maxi Doge website. The token is also available in the Best Wallet app’s “Upcoming Tokens” section, with downloads available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Buyers can use ETH, BNB, USDT, or USDC, while bank card purchases are also supported.

Staking is already active during the presale period, allowing participants to earn daily rewards immediately after buying MAXI. At the current presale price of $0.00028140 per token, the project remains one of the lower-cost ways for traders to establish a position ahead of any eventual exchange debut.

For ongoing updates, follow Maxi Doge on X and join the project’s live Telegram group.

Visit Maxi Doge Token.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.