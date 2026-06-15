Is a Trump-Iran Peace Accord finally here? A landmark diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran has successfully defused intense geopolitical standoffs that have weighed on global markets since late February. Driven by this sudden surge in optimism, Bitcoin has rallied back above the $65,000 mark for the first time since June 3.

As risk-on sentiment returns to the crypto sector, forward-looking market participants are turning their attention to underlying infrastructure developments. While Bitcoin remains the undisputed market leader, its mainnet can suffer from transaction bottlenecks and high fees during periods of high activity. Addressing this issue, a highly anticipated Layer 2 scaling solution called Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is capturing significant interest. The project’s ongoing presale has already raised over $32.8 million ahead of its official L2 network launch scheduled for Q3.

The Trump-Iran Peace Breakthrough and Its Direct Impact on Bitcoin

The catalyst behind the market’s rapid turnaround is a major diplomatic resolution. President Trump confirmed on Truth Social that the new U.S.-Iran agreement has been finalized. Under the terms of the accord, which was mediated by Pakistan, all active military operations will cease immediately. Furthermore, the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping corridor is slated to reopen this Friday once naval blockades are dismantled and mines are cleared. A formal signing ceremony is scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland.

With the threat of energy supply disruptions fading, global equities and digital assets responded with immediate upward momentum. Nonetheless, seasoned market analysts are advising a measured approach. Popular crypto analyst KillaXBT noted that if Bitcoin can leverage this momentum into a decisive “short squeeze,” the price could quickly target the $67,000 level. Conversely, failing to hold the current support could result in a retracement back below $60,000.

$BTC Monday. Bulls need to hold 64K. If we hold 64K then we can easily test 67K & squeeze some more shorts. On the other hand, unable to hold 64K an we go right back below 60K & this pump was just a scam wick to bait longs. Observing London/NY today will be key in… https://t.co/Q37NAgBJP4 pic.twitter.com/WA3JXnxiri — Killa (@KillaXBT) June 14, 2026

As macroeconomic pressures ease, capital is actively seeking out innovative, high-utility protocols designed to make the decentralized economy more practical for everyday global transactions.

Post-Trump-Iran Market Dynamics: Why Scalability Projects Like Bitcoin Hyper Are Surging

To understand the growing appeal of Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), it is helpful to look at how Layer 2 scaling works. If we view the main Bitcoin blockchain as a highly secure but heavily congested highway, Bitcoin Hyper acts as a high-speed express lane built directly on top of it.

By leveraging the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM)—a high-performance engine capable of executing thousands of transactions per second for fractions of a cent—Bitcoin Hyper delivers an efficient alternative for day-to-day transactions. The process is designed to be seamless:

Users deposit their native Bitcoin into a secure, decentralized bridge.

The protocol mints an equivalent value on the high-speed L2 network.

Users can trade, interact with decentralized applications, and send payments almost instantly.

The system periodically bundles these L2 transactions and secures them back to the main Bitcoin blockchain using advanced zero-knowledge proofs.

This hybrid architecture successfully pairs the unmatched security of Bitcoin with the rapid execution speeds of Solana.

At the center of this ecosystem is the HYPER utility token, which powers network operations and governance. Early participants do not need to wait for the Q3 mainnet launch to begin earning rewards; the presale dashboard currently offers an attractive 36% APY for staking tokens immediately upon purchase.

Step-by-Step: How to Participate in the HYPER Presale

The Bitcoin Hyper presale has already raised over $32.8 million toward its $33.25 million hard cap. Currently, HYPER tokens are priced at $0.0136816, offering an entry point before the asset lists on public exchanges.

To secure tokens, visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect a compatible Web3 wallet.

For those new to the space who require a secure and user-friendly wallet, the Best Wallet app is highly recommended. The application is completely free and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

The presale platform supports multiple payment methods, allowing users to purchase HYPER using ETH, BNB, USDT, SOL, or USDC. Alternatively, participants can purchase tokens directly using a standard bank card.

By choosing the “buy-and-stake” option during checkout, investors can immediately begin accumulating the 36% staking APY while the development team prepares for the upcoming Q3 network launch.

To stay updated on development milestones and connect with the community, you can follow the Bitcoin Hyper project on X and join their official Telegram channel.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.