MEXC’s RealStocks Puts Actual U.S. Share Ownership Inside a Crypto Account

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For years, crypto platforms have sold stock exposure without selling stocks – but MEXC has changed all of that.

MEXC has launched RealStocks, which lets eligible users purchase actual shares in U.S.-listed companies using USDT – that’s real ownership rights, no separate brokerage account, and no currency conversion. RealStocks buyers hold actual shares and the dividends that come with them, rather than tokenized stock that only tracks a price.

MEXC RealStocks lets users hold listed company shares through a licensed broker partner. This means a user who trades Bitcoin on MEXC can hold Apple or Nvidia shares in the same account within minutes, funded entirely in USDT, which converts to USD at a 1:1 rate with zero slippage and no foreign exchange costs.

Trading hours follow NYSE and Nasdaq market sessions, and platform fees are zero during the launch period, though standard regulatory and clearing fees still apply.

The product has launched with over 7,000 U.S.-listed stocks or ETFs available. Prior to its official launch, RealStocks had already garnered over 20,000 early users during its beta testing phase.

MEXC’s New Options for Investing

For a long time, investors looking to enter the U.S. stock market were limited to two options: trading through traditional brokerages, which require currency conversion and lengthy deposit processes, or trading synthetic assets or tokenized products on crypto platforms, which often come with drawbacks such as limited liquidity and no dividend payouts.

Many of those products gave traders price exposure without the dividends or shareholder rights attached to the underlying shares. RealStocks strips these caveats away.

This isn’t entirely new territory for MEXC: the platform has previously offered tokenized versions of traditional assets such as stocks, ETFs, and commodities, giving crypto users price exposure without leaving the exchange.

MEXC added Ondo tokenized stock trading pairs to its spot markets in March 2026, covering TSLAX, NVDAX, AAPLX, and others.

RealStocks is a different category, offering genuine ownership rather than a derivative that tracks a price.

The Platform Behind It

MEXC is the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. With RealStocks, those users, many of them comfortable with digital-asset trading but historically without a clean entry into U.S. equities, can now hold USDT, BTC, tokenized gold, and a position in an S&P 500 component all within a single account.

RealStocks is live now, and eligible users can log into MEXC and begin trading U.S. equities directly from their existing accounts.

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