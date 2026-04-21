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Anyone who follows Discord groups to learn about the crypto markets, trading, and more has likely heard of Jacob’s Crypto Clan. It’s a community founded by popular crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury, with the ultimate goal of delivering the best crypto signals, well-researched market insights, and valuable educational resources.

What started as a niche Discord group, however, has now expanded into a well-rounded platform that offers much more than crypto. Now, it is branching out into additional key areas, with the latest being online poker.

A dedicated poker channel, #coinpoker, has already been created within the server to introduce members to the impressive range of games available at CoinPoker, a leading online casino and poker room that has been active since 2017.

Jacob is a regular at the site, often exploring popular table games like blackjack, baccarat, and online poker. He is now banking on his firsthand experience of the platform’s excellent gameplay to recommend it to his followers, particularly those on X and in the new channel.

Quite rare for a poker site to be this responsive and transparent, top of the game!!! #poker #crypto https://t.co/v1fzDugIWO — Jacob Crypto Bury (@BuryCrypto) March 3, 2026

What Makes Jacob’s Crypto Clan The Best Crypto Signals Group?

Jacob’s Crypto Clan has already built a reputation as one of the most research-intensive crypto Discord servers, focusing on quantitative analysis, real-time trade alerts, private investment discussions, and portfolio structuring techniques.

The founder, Jacob Crypto Bury, takes a more calculated approach, often diving into on-chain metrics, macroeconomic factors, and project-specific updates to analyze where momentum may be building next and how to take the most advantage of it.

Over the past few months, Jacob’s following has expanded significantly across all his social media platforms, thanks to his daily crypto news coverage, detailed investment research, accurate market calls, and updates on trending altcoins and presales.

He maintains a track record of success for spotting early-stage projects before they go mainstream, which is why many of his followers have been able to capitalize on high-growth opportunities they otherwise would have missed out on.

His trading advice is always straightforward, detailed, and timely, rooted in raising awareness of catalysts that could drive both short and long-term moves. The presentation is educational, often touching risk management, due diligence, patience, and realistic expectations.

Followers also appreciate his engagement through comments and likes, particularly on X and YouTube, which adds to the overall value of his content. His large YouTube video library, featuring over 3.3k videos and frequent uploads, mean subscribers always have something fresh to watch every time they visit.

The videos often include commentary on the latest market moves, price forecasts, sentiment analysis, as well as precise entry and exit insights. He also integrates discussions of presales and lesser-known tokens, occasionally sharing opinions on opportunities for traders who enjoy high-risk, high-reward plays. This format makes him a go-to source for those who prefer data-backed decision-making over emotional trading.

The Discord server, however, acts as a meeting point for those interested in learning about crypto trading, upcoming projects, and investment strategies. It brings together traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts who are eager to deepen their understanding of the market through structured learning sessions and collective brainstorming of emerging trends.

Beyond featuring some of the best crypto signals for each day, the server also offers networking, support, and trading contests, making it a well-rounded hub for learning, collaboration, and opportunities. The manner in which Jacob manages the group is particularly noteworthy as well, as it helps maintain structure, consistency, and active participation.

And considering his growing influence, it’s hardly surprising that many crypto enthusiasts seek additional access to his insights – which is exactly what his Whop-based platform provides. There, they enjoy full access to professional-level investment approaches as well as direct mentorship from Jacob himself and his team of elite analysts.

Followers can also keep up with the latest Bitcoin and altcoin news, access live prices, free tools, and expert guides on Best Info Crypto, an online educational platform he co-founded.

Why People Are Joining #CoinPoker Channel At Jacob’s Crypto Clan

One core reason why many people consider Jacob’s Crypto Clan to be one of the best crypto signals groups today is its ability to evolve to meet industry trends.

This is clearly demonstrated now that the crypto market remains relatively quiet and many people are shifting toward online poker. Jacob’s Crypto Clan, led by its founder Jacob, is leading the effort to guide transitioning crypto traders to the right poker hub so they can dive into the game without the worry of losing their funds.

In particular, the server now features a new channel named after CoinPoker, one of the few reliable online gambling sites available. Jacob himself plays at this site, and has frequently voiced his endorsement for it, describing it as one of the best options in the space right now due to its wide range of player-friendly features.

It comes with no surprise, the #crypto market becoming as boring as it has… Poker has literally become the #1 revenue driving game within the "gambling" industry. People are replacing the dopamine and euphoria lost from clicking "long" or "short" into hitting cards the the… pic.twitter.com/shMedhntkf — Jacob Crypto Bury (@BuryCrypto) March 14, 2026

The focus on the new channel, however, is to provide both an informative and interactive space for those turning their diamond hands into poker hands at the site. Members invite one another to tables, ask salient questions about the platform’s features, and receive guidance from Jacob on how best to navigate it.

Beyond Discord, he has also co-founded a poker publication known as PokerRift to provide daily industry updates, tournament coverage, and strategy guides.

Is CoinPoker Truly A Reliable Place To Play Poker & Casino Games?

CoinPoker is already a leading name in the bustling iGaming landscape, offering round-the-clock access to high-paying live poker and casino games without compromising player privacy and convenience.

Its all-new software, which was fully rolled out on March 2, 2026, is accessible across all regions and devices, meaning players can create accounts, deposit funds, and join tables anytime, anywhere, without undergoing KYC checks. Players can choose to either play via a downloadable app or mobile browsers, and still enjoy the same seamless experience, even during peak hours.

The software release also saw the addition of new games to the platform’s lobby. New additions include 6 Card Pot Limit Omaha, Double Board Bomb Pots, and All-In or Fold (AoF), complementing existing variants such as Pot Limit Omaha, 5 Card Pot Limit Omaha, and No Limit Texas Hold’em.

Players can also make the most of its newly introduced promotional system called CoinRewards, which now pays out over $1.5 million each week across two-hour CoinRaces leaderboards, Splash Pots, and daily guaranteed rewards.

Freerolls are available every day, and players can also partake in various signature events like Sunday Specials, featuring up to $1 million in combined guarantees. The stage has also been set for the most monumental tournament series ever on the site. Named the World Poker Masters, this exhilarating festival will feature 22 days of action-packed events and a staggering $25 million prize pool.

Casino titles are available as well, with options ranging from slots and live dealer games to table and specialty games. New players receive a 150% welcome bonus of up to $2,000.

In terms of payments, CoinPoker accepts cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and credit cards. Deposits are swift, withdrawals attract no fee, and there is responsive customer support for users.

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