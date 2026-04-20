MEXC Celebrates 8 Years With a $10 Million USDT Futures Trading Competition

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MEXC is marking its eighth anniversary in style, rolling out a high-stakes futures trading competition with a staggering 10 million USDT prize pool. Already live since April 12 and running through May 3, the event blends team collaboration, daily volume challenges, and individual performance tracking to give traders of every style a real shot at substantial rewards.

Prize Pool Breakdown

The competition is designed around three core reward streams that keep the energy high throughout the event. A dedicated 2 million USDT Team PNL pool lets leaders form groups and rally members (registration for leaders and join-ins stays open until April 27). Teams are ranked by their collective futures trading results, with the strongest groups claiming the lion’s share, and top-10 leaders receiving an extra 20% slice of the team pool. Additional flat bonuses go to the top 100 teams overall, while the largest squads earn special recognition through a separate popular-team pool.

Meanwhile, the biggest slice (7 million USDT) fuels a daily trading reward system. Every day, the top 200 participants by futures volume split that day’s unlocked portion, rewarding steady activity no matter which way the market moves. On top of that, the top 100 individual traders by overall PNL across the full event share a separate 1 million USDT pool. Early movers can also snag a cut of a 20,000 USDT early-bird bonus by being among the first 1,000 users to hit 50,000 USDT in trading volume.

Whether you prefer coordinating with a tight-knit team or going solo for volume and precision, the format delivers multiple paths to win while the competition is still heating up.

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Why Traders Keep Choosing MEXC

Since launching in 2018, MEXC has grown into a global powerhouse trusted by more than 40 million users in over 170 countries and regions. The platform stands out with zero maker fees on both spot and futures trading, giving active participants a clear edge on costs. With more than 3,000 trading pairs available – including majors like Bitcoin and Ethereum plus a wide range of altcoins, meme tokens, AI projects, and real-world asset offerings – there’s always a fresh opportunity.

Futures traders particularly benefit from leverage up to 500x on select contracts, intuitive copy-trading tools, and lightning-fast execution enabled by a matching engine capable of 1.4 million transactions per second. Flexible P2P options, multiple yield-generating programs, and easy-to-use mobile and web interfaces round out the experience for both newcomers and seasoned pros.

Security remains non-negotiable: the majority of assets are held in multi-signature cold wallets, regular proof-of-reserves audits consistently show over 100% backing, and a robust insurance fund stands ready to protect users.

With the eighth-anniversary competition in full swing, MEXC continues to prove why it’s the preferred venue for traders who want low costs, deep liquidity, and genuine rewards for staying active. The window to join teams and start competing is still open – so head over to the official event page and secure your spot before the final stretch.

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