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Performa, a finance ops platform for digital-native SMBs, today announced a major platform upgrade one year after going live. Initially focused on digital assets payments and OTC access, Performa now expands into a broader infrastructure layer, helping businesses receive payments, settle in fiat, send payouts, and control treasury flows from one workspace.

The upgrade brings several new capabilities to the platform. Performa adds a faster self-service onboarding flow. Companies can register directly on the website, complete a simplified first-level verification process, connect their wallet, and start using entry-level functionality such as invoicing and payment links. As their needs grow, they can complete full KYB to unlock higher limits and the full range of custodial services.

Also, businesses can now use both custodial and non-custodial flows, connect their own Web3 wallet in minutes, and start monitoring transactions, creating payment links, and managing invoices without moving funds into custody. Full platform access, including fiat settlement, mass payouts, OTC access, and API integrations, becomes available after KYB.

Performa’s core range of services include Receiving Payments, for custodial and now non-custodial digital assets acceptance, payment links, and invoices; Sending Payments, for bulk payouts to teams, contractors, vendors, and partners via CSV; Exchanging, for fiat on/off-ramp flows and structured access to vetted OTC partners; and Managing Finances, for wallet monitoring and treasury visibility through one dashboard.

The platform supports 100+ digital currencies, funding in USDT or 20+ fiat currencies via SWIFT/SEPA, payouts to 170+ countries, and local withdrawals in 140+ countries. Performa is also expanding its tariff model to offer flexible, task-based pricing for different business needs, with product-specific fees and custom terms for higher-volume clients.

The update comes as cross-border payments become a bigger issue for SMBs. Visa research shows that 75% of SMBs expect their cross-border payment values to grow in the next 12 months. At the same time, 32% cite high fees or opaque FX costs, struggles with manual reconciliation, and a lack of visibility across systems.

The product is live at performa.com.

About Performa

Performa is a finance ops platform for digital-native SMBs that need to manage money movement across digital assets and fiat currencies. The platform brings digital asset payments, wallet monitoring, invoicing, treasury flows, exchange, fiat settlement, payouts, revenue splitting, and reconciliation into a single workspace, helping businesses manage operations across fiat and digital assets from a single operating layer.

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