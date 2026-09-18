The quest for blockchain speed has reached a new milestone. Solana (SOL) has successfully rolled out a major technical upgrade ( SIMD-0525) that reduces target slot times by 17%, bringing them down to 250 milliseconds. This upgrade, coupled with a broader macroeconomic rally, has pushed SOL past $106 as it eyes the $110 mark. At the same time, next-generation cross-chain protocols like LiquidChain (LIQUID) are gaining traction, rapidly approaching the $1 million presale milestone by offering a way to connect this high-speed ecosystem with other major blockchains.

SIMD-0525: Solana’s Technical Leap to 250-Millisecond Slot Times

Solana’s latest performance boost is part of a deliberate, long-term roadmap to scale the Layer 1 network. Over time, developers have progressively optimized slot times, moving from 400 milliseconds to 350, then to 300, and now to 250. Because epochs remain fixed at 432,000 slots, they now complete in approximately 30 hours instead of the previous 36. If network stability holds under these new parameters, the development team may eventually target an even faster 200-millisecond threshold.

This optimization is governed by an improvement proposal designated as SIMD-0525. To accommodate the faster block times, the proposal scales down the compute power and data allocated to each individual slot. While more blocks are generated every second, each one handles a smaller portion of the overall computational load. For end-users and decentralized applications, this translates to faster updates for wallets, exchanges, and automated market makers, significantly reducing transaction failure rates and slippage. This technical upgrade follows Tuesday’s transaction size increase, giving developers more flexibility to build complex, responsive applications.

Macro Tailwinds and Castillo’s $120 SOL Target

The timing of the upgrade aligns with a broader market recovery sparked by Wednesday’s FOMC interest rate decision. Optimism is returning to the digital asset space, with the total crypto market capitalization rising 2.15% today to reach $2.67 trillion. The Fear and Greed index has climbed to a comfortable 66 (Greed), while Bitcoin continues to trade near $77,900.

Solana has been one of the primary beneficiaries of this momentum. Popular derivatives trader Castillo recently published a technical analysis indicating that if SOL maintains its current upward trajectory, it could test key resistance levels around $120 in the coming months.

Just teleport $SOL to $120 already. Took some calls on $SOL w/ strike price of $106 and $112. Just seems like free money man. pic.twitter.com/2ikiAkg97D — Castillo Trading (@CastilloTrading) September 18, 2026

While Solana’s internal performance metrics continue to improve, the broader industry still faces the challenge of liquidity fragmentation. This friction has driven significant early interest toward cross-chain infrastructure projects designed to bridge these high-speed networks with older, capital-heavy chains.

LiquidChain: Bridging High-Speed Execution and Cross-Chain Liquidity

Operating as a specialized Layer 3 network, LiquidChain (LIQUID) aims to unify the deep capital of Bitcoin, the established DeFi ecosystem of Ethereum, and the rapid execution speed of Solana. Rather than relying on traditional, exploit-prone wrapped assets, LiquidChain pools these resources into a unified liquidity environment. The network utilizes a Solana-class virtual machine and employs cross-chain proofs to settle transactions atomically across all three underlying blockchains.

This architecture is designed to complement Solana’s new 250-millisecond slot times. While Solana offers exceptional standalone performance, its liquidity has historically remained isolated. LiquidChain addresses this by routing transactions through its unified virtual machine and proof layer. This allows developers to deploy an application once and reach users across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana simultaneously, while traders gain access to deeper pools without navigating complex bridging protocols.

How SIMD-0525 Fuels LIQUID Tokenomics and the Road to $1 Million

The LIQUID token serves as the native utility asset of the LiquidChain network. It is designed to facilitate transaction fee payments, secure the network via staking, and enable decentralized governance. The total supply is capped at 11,800,000,100 tokens, distributed across the following allocations:

35% reserved for ongoing protocol development

reserved for ongoing protocol development 32.5% allocated to LiquidLabs

allocated to LiquidLabs 15% secured in the AquaVault

secured in the AquaVault 10% designated for community incentives and rewards

designated for community incentives and rewards 7.5% set aside for ecosystem growth and exchange listings

The project is currently in Stage 106 of its public presale and has raised approximately $967,500, rapidly approaching its next major funding milestone of $1.08 million. Tokens are currently priced at $0.014956, and early participants can opt to stake their tokens immediately to access a current staking APY of 1,180%.

How to Participate in the LiquidChain Presale

Investors looking to acquire LIQUID tokens ahead of the next scheduled price step can do so through the official LiquidChain site. The platform support connects with standard Web3 wallets and accepts multiple payment methods, including BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, USDT, and USDC, as well as direct credit/debit card purchases.

Alternatively, users can manage their participation through the Best Wallet application, which provides integrated portfolio tracking and staking management. The app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Staking can be initiated at the point of purchase, enabling buyers to start accumulating rewards at the current 1,180% APY rate while the token is priced at $0.014956.

For ongoing technical updates, roadmap milestones, and exchange listing announcements, you can Follow LiquidChain on X and join the project’s Telegram group.

[su_button url=”https://www.coinspeaker.com/go/liquidchain”]Layer 3 Is Already Here, Smart Money Knows It – Do You?[/su_button]

Market Intelligence: Crypto Security Analyst Recommends Best Anonymous Crypto Wallets

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.