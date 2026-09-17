Bitcoin Holds $76K Post-Fed Rate Hike as Bitcoin Hyper L2 Presale Closes in on $33.5M

On Thursday, September 17, 2026, the digital asset market demonstrated unexpected resilience in the face of macroeconomic tightening. Despite the Federal Reserve executing its first interest rate hike in over three years, Bitcoin (BTC) held firm just below $76,400, posting a 1.2% gain over 24 hours to secure a $1.53 trillion market capitalization. This broader market recovery has pushed the total crypto market cap up 1.29% to $2.61 trillion, with the Fear and Greed Index resting comfortably in “Greed” territory at 64.

This resilient market environment has accelerated capital rotation into high-utility infrastructure. Most notably, the presale for Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has surged past the $33.14 million mark, bringing the project within striking distance of its $33.57 million stage target. Designed to address the long-standing demand for fast, low-cost Bitcoin transactions, the Layer-2 project recently attracted a five-figure whale purchase, signaling strong conviction from large-scale allocators even as spot markets digest the latest macroeconomic data.

Yesterday afternoon, The Federal Open Market Committee announced a unanimous 12-0 vote to raise its target interest rate range by 0.25 percentage points, bringing it to 3.75%–4%. This decision marks the first US rate hike since July 2023. While market participants had widely braced for a correction amid rising oil prices and 5% Treasury yields earlier in the week, the actual rate announcement triggered a brief period of volatility before settling into a steady upward trend.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin remains securely positioned above $76,000, while Ethereum has climbed 2.2% to reclaim the $2,400 level. Daily derivatives volume contracted by 8.7% to $867 billion, with short liquidations slightly outpacing longs in a highly volatile trading window that flushed out overleveraged positions on both sides.

Prominent market analyst Michaël van de Poppe noted that the 25-basis-point hike could be interpreted as a net positive for risk assets under current conditions. While BTC must still establish the $76,000 level as firm support to sustain its upward trajectory, the lack of a deeper sell-off suggests that investors are increasingly looking past short-term macro headwinds.

Cutting rates would be incredibly bad for markets. Holding steady would be ok. Hiking rates effectively increases QE, so #Bitcoin can rally. https://t.co/B7ezF2p5cF — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 16, 2026

As spot markets consolidate, forward-looking capital is increasingly diversifying into early-stage infrastructure networks designed to unlock Bitcoin’s latent transactional utility.

Bridging Solana’s Speed with Bitcoin’s Security: Inside Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is developing a high-performance Layer-2 network that leverages the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) for execution while settling directly back to the Bitcoin blockchain. The architecture utilizes a canonical bridge: when users deposit native BTC, the network’s relay program verifies Bitcoin block headers and transaction proofs to mint an equivalent balance on the L2, enabling near-instant transaction finality with minimal fees.

The L2’s transaction state is periodically batched, compressed, and committed back to the Bitcoin base layer. To withdraw funds, the process is simply reversed—the L2 verifies the user’s balance, and the bridge releases native BTC on the Layer-1 mainnet.

Bitcoin Hyper is improving network visibility. 🔥⚡️ Better observability helps the team track performance, understand transaction flows, identify issues earlier, and refine the ecosystem as it grows. Read the full article 👇https://t.co/PHfiR1IOFq pic.twitter.com/J6vKOUg1VP — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) September 15, 2026

The native HYPER token serves as the network’s gas and staking mechanism, and it will eventually facilitate decentralized governance via a DAO scheduled for launch next year. The token features a fixed maximum supply of 21 billion, structured with the following allocations:

Development: 30%

30% Treasury: 25%

25% Marketing: 20%

20% Staking Rewards: 15%

15% Exchange Listings: 10%

According to the project’s roadmap, the mainnet launch, official bridge activation, and initial ecosystem applications are set to debut in late 2026. HYPER is scheduled to list on public exchanges at an initial price of $0.0137.

The public presale, which originally opened at $0.0115, is currently offering HYPER at a stage price of $0.0136863. Early participants can immediately stake their acquired tokens to earn a 35% APY. Institutional and high-net-worth interest has begun to materialize, highlighted by a single wallet snapping up $12,127 worth of HYPER earlier this week as investors seek yield-bearing opportunities independent of spot market volatility.

How to Participate in the HYPER Presale

Investors looking to acquire HYPER tokens before the next price tier can do so by visiting the official Bitcoin Hyper site, connecting a compatible Web3 wallet, and executing the transaction. Alternatively, the token can be purchased directly within the Best Wallet mobile application under the “Upcoming Tokens” section, available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The presale supports multiple funding options, including ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, SOL, and traditional bank cards. Staking rewards are active immediately upon purchase at a rate of 35% APY, with the current stage price locked at $0.0136863.

To stay informed on development milestones, upcoming exchange listings, and presale stage transitions, users can Follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join the project’s Telegram group.

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