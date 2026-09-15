Solana’s Mainnet Activates Transaction V1 Upgrade as Interoperability Protocol LiquidChain Approaches $1M Presale Milestone

On Tuesday, September 15, 2026, the Solana network completed a major technical milestone by upgrading its transaction framework on the mainnet. This development significantly expands the data capacity available to builders, providing a more robust foundation for decentralized applications. Among the projects positioned to benefit from this architectural shift is LiquidChain (LIQUID), a new multi-chain protocol designed to simplify cross-network asset management for everyday users.

Despite a minor dip in the broader cryptocurrency market today, Solana (SOL) continues to demonstrate resilience, trading comfortably above the $100 threshold. While the asset experienced a modest 1.1% decline over the past 24 hours, its mid-term momentum remains strong, marked by a 33% appreciation over the last month and a total market capitalization of $58.89 billion.

Unlocking Data Capacity: Solana’s Mainnet Transitions to Transaction V1

The technical upgrade took place early this morning at approximately 01:00 UTC, coinciding with the start of epoch 1035. During this transition, Solana’s Transaction V1 format officially went live on the main network.

This update expands the maximum size of a single transaction from 1,232 bytes to 4,096 bytes, more than tripling the data capacity. For developers, this expanded capacity simplifies the execution of complex smart contracts. Multi-signature approvals, security proof verifications, and multi-chain routing pathways can now be packaged into a single, atomic transaction. This reduces execution friction and lowers overall operational costs.

Transaction V1 (SIMD-0385) is live on mainnet-beta. Max transaction size grows from 1,232 to 4,096 bytes. ZK proofs, large multisigs, BLS signatures, and confidential transfers that required multiple transactions now fit in one atomic operation. V1 also moves resource requests… — Anza (@anza_xyz) September 15, 2026

Anza, a prominent developer group within the Solana ecosystem, confirmed the successful implementation, which is expected to support more sophisticated, enterprise-grade applications on the network.

LiquidChain: A Layer 3 Solution for Seamless Cross-Chain Interoperability

As the blockchain space remains fragmented, moving assets across ecosystems like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana has traditionally required complex and often vulnerable bridging mechanisms. LiquidChain (LIQUID) is building a Layer 3 network scheduled for launch later this year to address these interoperability challenges.

Rather than relying on conventional token-wrapping bridges, LiquidChain utilizes secure cryptographic proofs to facilitate cross-chain operations. This design allows users to interact with multiple networks from a single interface, lowering the technical barriers for newcomers.

The network is powered by its native utility token, LIQUID, which will be used for transaction fees, staking rewards, and decentralized governance. The project features a fixed total supply of 11,800,000,100 tokens, structured as follows: 35% to ongoing network development, 32.5% to LiquidLabs, 15% to AquaVault, 10% to community incentives, and 7.5% to marketing and exchange liquidity.

Presale Metrics: LIQUID Nears the $1 Million Milestone

LiquidChain’s ongoing presale is approaching the $1 million funding milestone, with total capital raised at approximately $970,000. Currently in Stage 105, the LIQUID token is priced at $0.014955, with the stage target set at roughly $1.08 million.

Early presale participants can access immediate staking options with a dynamic annual percentage yield (APY) of 1,181%. This mechanism allows participants to accumulate rewards as the project progresses toward its initial exchange listings.

Macro Analysis: Crypto Markets Consolidate Ahead of Key US Policy Decisions

The broader digital asset market is currently experiencing a brief period of consolidation. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has eased by approximately 1%, settling at $2.63 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC) registered a 1.16% decline, trading around $76,900, while Ethereum (ETH) retraced by 1.9% to trade near $2,470.

This minor pullback reflects typical cautiousness among market participants as they await several key macroeconomic events in the United States. These include the upcoming vote on the Clarity Act in the US Senate and the Federal Reserve’s FOMC meeting, which concludes tomorrow with an interest rate decision.

Despite this short-term consolidation, broader market sentiment remains positive. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index is currently positioned at 66, indicating a prevailing sentiment of “Greed.” Furthermore, institutional demand remains steady, with spot cryptocurrency ETFs recording positive net inflows of $272.75 million.

Participation Guide: Securing LIQUID Tokens

For those interested in participating in the LiquidChain presale prior to the next scheduled price adjustment, the acquisition process is straightforward:

Direct Purchase: Users can visit the official LiquidChain website, connect a compatible Web3 wallet, and purchase tokens using BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, USDT, or USDC. Credit and debit card options are also supported for direct fiat purchases.

Users can visit the official LiquidChain website, connect a compatible Web3 wallet, and purchase tokens using BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, USDT, or USDC. Credit and debit card options are also supported for direct fiat purchases. Mobile Integration: The presale is integrated into the Best Wallet mobile application, which is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Upon completing a purchase at the current price of $0.014955, users can opt to stake their tokens immediately to participate in the 1,181% APY pool. Once the presale period concludes, tokens will be claimable on the Ethereum network ahead of official exchange listings.

To follow development updates and engage with the community, you can follow LiquidChain on X and join the project’s Telegram channel.

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