Crypto traders are facing a highly anticipated week of regulatory and macroeconomic decisions, leaving traders to balance their focus between Capitol Hill’s pre-CLARITY Act vote and the Federal Reserve ahead of the upcoming FOMC decision. Bitcoin is currently trading around $77,800, marking a modest 1% gain on the day but remaining down 2% over the last week. Meanwhile, the broader crypto market capitalization has ticked up 0.6% to $2.65 trillion, supported by $181.1 million in net inflows into US crypto ETFs last Friday, despite an otherwise volatile week for institutional funds. This consolidation comes just as Senator Cynthia Lummis unveiled the finalized, pre-vote draft of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which features key compromises with Democrats and terms accepted by President Trump.

While a crucial Senate cloture vote on the Clarity Act is scheduled for tomorrow, market participants remain cautious about potential legislative delays. Concurrently, the Federal Reserve is preparing for its latest FOMC meeting, running Tuesday through Wednesday, which will conclude with the central bank’s next interest rate decision. Historically, FOMC announcements trigger heightened volatility across digital assets. This expectation is already evident in the derivatives market, where trading volume has surged 80% to $569.18 billion and open interest has climbed 1.85% today to $457.14 billion.

Against this backdrop of regulatory and macroeconomic anticipation, capital seeking high-throughput alternatives to the base Bitcoin network continues to flow into the Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) presale. The project, which is funding the development of a high-speed BTC Layer 2, is rapidly closing in on the $40 million milestone, having raised $33.12 million to date. Offering an active staking yield of 35% APY for presale participants, the project has maintained strong momentum while spot markets await clarity from Washington.

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, alongside Senate Agriculture Chair John Boozman and Banking Chair Tim Scott, has officially released the updated 635-page draft of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. This version represents the final legislative text that Senate Republicans intend to bring to the floor if cloture is successfully invoked on Tuesday afternoon. Achieving cloture requires a 60-vote supermajority. With Republicans holding 53 seats in the Senate, the bill’s advancement hinges on securing bipartisan support from Democrats and independents.

The revised draft is the culmination of more than twelve months of negotiations and incorporates 126 specific amendments requested by Democratic lawmakers. Notably, the bill introduces strict new ethical guidelines that prohibit federally elected officials, judges, and their spouses from issuing, sponsoring, or holding significant financial stakes in digital assets. It also empowers state attorneys general with enforcement capabilities. According to the bill’s sponsors, President Donald Trump has agreed to these regulatory terms.

At its core, the legislation seeks to establish clear jurisdictions for digital assets, splitting oversight responsibilities between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This regulatory framework is highly anticipated by banks, digital asset exchanges, and developers looking to launch onshore, compliant Bitcoin-linked products. Additionally, the draft grants the Treasury Secretary the authority to mitigate potential bank deposit flight linked to payment stablecoins and revises the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act to ensure software developers are not classified as money transmitters by default.

From a technical analysis perspective, analyst Daan Crypto has highlighted $83,000 as a key target for BTC following the FOMC decision, provided the asset can maintain its support structure between the $73,000 and $74,000 levels, even if the immediate market reaction is choppy.

$BTC Still chopping around right at its major high timeframe resistance level. Price has been slowly grinding lower and FOMC is coming up on Wednesday. In my opinion, I do still think that at least sweeping that $83K level makes sense from a liquidity perspective. So even if… https://t.co/YFiDn2DsCU pic.twitter.com/jh3dRBdF72 — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) September 13, 2026

While spot traders navigate these macroeconomic developments and the Senate prepares for the Clarity Act vote, Web3 developers focused on building scalable, high-speed infrastructure for Bitcoin are pushing forward independently of the legislative timeline.

Scaling Bitcoin: Why the Bitcoin Hyper Presale is Drawing Millions Amid Regulatory Shifts

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is an upcoming Bitcoin Layer-2 network designed to run execution via the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) while settling transactions directly on the Bitcoin blockchain. Under this architecture, users deposit BTC to a designated address, which triggers the minting of an equivalent balance on the Layer 2 via a canonical bridge. This enables transactions to be processed with near-instant finality and minimal fees, while the L2’s batched states are regularly committed back to the base chain to preserve Bitcoin’s underlying security model.

This hybrid design is specifically engineered to support decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, micropayments, and other high-throughput use cases that are currently impractical on the Bitcoin base layer due to its native limit of seven transactions per second.

Easy now. Let Hyper handle this one. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/MTV0jygc1L — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) September 10, 2026

The HYPER token serves as the native utility asset for gas fees, staking, and governance on the L2 network. The total supply is capped at 21 billion tokens, allocated as follows: 30% for ongoing protocol development, 25% for the project treasury, 20% for marketing initiatives, 15% for network rewards, and 10% to support exchange liquidity. Currently priced at $0.0136862 per token, the presale has raised $33.12 million, approaching its immediate stage target of $33.5 million as it moves toward the $40 million mark.

The project’s token contracts have undergone security audits by Coinsult and SpyWolf. The mainnet launch and initial exchange listings are scheduled for late 2026, with a targeted listing price of $0.0137.

If passed, the Clarity Act’s provisions—such as establishing clear distinctions between digital commodities and securities and providing a civil safe harbor for developers, could establish the exact regulatory environment needed for US users and institutions to confidently utilize bridges and deploy capital on Bitcoin Layer-2 networks like Bitcoin Hyper. This regulatory alignment explains the steady inflows into the HYPER presale, even as market participants debate the nuances of the upcoming Senate vote.

Step-by-Step: Securing HYPER Tokens Ahead of the Next Price Stage

Investors looking to acquire HYPER tokens before the next scheduled price increase can participate directly through the project’s channels:

Visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect a compatible Web3 wallet.

Alternatively, purchases can be made via the Best Wallet application, which is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Select the preferred payment method; the presale supports ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, SOL, as well as direct bank card purchases.

Confirm the transaction to secure the tokens.

Presale participants can immediately allocate their purchased HYPER to the staking contract to earn an active yield of 35% APY. The current rate of $0.0136862 per token will remain active until tomorrow’s scheduled adjustment.

For the latest development updates and community announcements, users can follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join the official Telegram group.

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