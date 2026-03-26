MEXC Mega Cash Reward Gives Affiliates Excellent Payouts

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MEXC, the global cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2018 and now serving more than 40 million users across 170+ countries, is launching a brand-new Mega Cash Reward program for its affiliates.

The four-week pilot is on now and runs until April 5, 2026, with cash payouts scheduled for April 7, 2026. It hands affiliates extra USDT on top of their regular commissions for genuine growth in four commodity futures pairs, without touching their existing tier or payout rates.

The program splits into two tracks that match an affiliate’s current setup. Those enrolled in MEXC’s zero-fee program earn a 0.008 percent cash rebate on valid incremental trading volume their referrals generate in GOLD(XAUT)USDT, SILVER(XAG)USDT, OIL(WTI)USDT, and OIL(BRENT)USDT perpetual futures.

Affiliates under the standard-fee program receive 0.003 percent on the same contracts. The added cash lands in addition to whatever commissions they already collect.

MEXC bases payouts solely on incremental volume. The exchange first establishes a historical baseline by averaging daily trading volume generated by each affiliate’s referrals over the 30 days immediately preceding the program announcement for those four pairs. For any given week, the incremental figure equals that week’s actual total volume minus the baseline, multiplied by 7.

Affiliates who registered too recently to have any prior referral history start with a zero baseline, so every bit of volume their referrals create in the target pairs counts straight toward rewards.

If a week’s volume from referrals stays at or below the baseline, no cash reward applies that cycle. MEXC also bars existing affiliates from opening new accounts solely to claim the zero-baseline advantage, and its systems will flag and disqualify any linked or duplicate profiles.

A fixed weekly prize pool of 100,000 USDT supports the program, totaling 400,000 USDT across the full pilot. Should the sum of all qualifying rebates exceed the pool in any week, MEXC divides the 100,000 USDT proportionally based on each affiliate’s share of valid incremental volume.

Visit MEXC Affiliates Sign-up

To keep the incentive accessible, each affiliate’s weekly payout is capped at 1,000 USDT under normal conditions. Those confident they can drive significantly higher growth can ask their assigned account manager for an elevated limit; once approved, the new ceiling replaces the standard cap with no further ceiling.

The combined futures trading volume referees generate in BTC, ETH and SOL must exceed 50 percent of their overall futures activity for the week. MEXC introduced the threshold to favor balanced retail portfolios over artificial flows that merely shuffle existing platform liquidity.

Each cycle opens on Sunday at 16:00 UTC and closes the next Sunday at 15:59 UTC. After a short risk-review window, approved rewards are credited directly to the affiliate’s MEXC Spot account in USDT. The funds carry no lock-up period and can be withdrawn at once. Affiliates who skip registration lose nothing; the program sits on top of the regular affiliate program and leaves all existing commission rates, tiers, and benefits exactly where they were.

Current affiliates can reach out to their account manager to enroll. Anyone not yet part of the MEXC Affiliate Program first submits an application through the exchange’s portal.

Once approved and after referring at least one genuine new user, the account typically appears on the next day’s invitation list for program registration. Final eligibility still passes through MEXC’s risk review, and invitations roll out in waves.

Account managers also supply the precise historical baseline number so affiliates can set realistic weekly targets. They handle requests for higher payout caps and answer any questions about the program’s mechanics.

MEXC keeps the right to adjust, pause, or end the initiative at any moment and will notify participants promptly through their managers to allow time for adjustments.

Visit MEXC Affiliates Sign-up

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