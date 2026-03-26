Bitpanda Campaign Lets New Users Earn €20 XRP

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Bitpanda has rolled out an amazing new promotion that lets new users earn 20 euros worth of XRP after signing up, verifying their identity, and completing a single trade of €100.

The offer is for people who have never had a Bitpanda account. They must register through our link, finish full identity verification, and then buy at least €100 worth of an eligible asset through the Bitpanda Broker.

Eligible assets include cryptocurrencies, M-Tokens (which represent physical precious metals), or real stocks and ETFs. The trade has to stay in the account untouched – no selling or withdrawing – for the first 48 hours. Once the condition is met and the promotion criteria are satisfied, the XRP reward is credited directly to the user’s Bitpanda wallet.

Visit Bitpanda and Sign Up to Receive XPR

Bitpanda operates from Vienna and functions as a crypto-asset service provider authorised by the Austrian Financial Market Authority under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation. The platform brings together trading in digital currencies, listed equities, and ETFs through its brokerage arm BPFS, and tokenized exposure to gold, silver, and other metals via M-Tokens.

Users access everything inside one app, with euro deposits and withdrawals available in most supported markets.

The promotion opened on March 20, 2026, and will close at the earlier of two triggers: when the first 2,000 participants complete all requirements, or on May 31, 2026. Only the first 2,000 who meet the promotion requirements will qualify. Volume from swaps, leverage products, margin trading, indices, or trades outside the Broker does not count toward the €100 threshold.

Bitpanda will then credit the reward within 30 days after the promotion period finishes. The XRP arrives in the user’s existing wallet balance and can be held, traded, or withdrawn afterward, subject to normal platform rules and market prices.

Participants must live in an eligible country. The promotion is unavailable in the United Kingdom and any other jurisdiction where local rules bar it.

The promotion aligns with Bitpanda’s ongoing push to lower barriers to digital finance, and a €100 entry point lets newcomers test the platform across asset classes without committing large sums upfront. You could buy Bitcoin or Ethereum for pure crypto exposure, pick an M-Token to gain indirect access to physical gold or silver, or choose a stock or ETF for traditional market participation. All three options live inside the same verified account and use the same euro funding rails.

Bitpanda automatically handles reward payouts. No extra steps are required beyond the initial trade and hold period.

Users who miss the referral link or attempt to register without it will not qualify, even if they trade the required amount. The same rule applies to anyone who sells or withdraws the qualifying position inside the 48-hour window. Bitpanda will process the eligibility and notify successful participants by email once the reward has been credited.

Register through the right channel, verify once, trade €100, wait two days, and receive 20 euros worth of XRP.

Visit Bitpanda and Sign Up to Receive XPR

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