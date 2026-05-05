Bitcoin’s latest rally narrative is being shaped by two parallel trends: improving policy visibility in Washington and persistent demand through U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs. Together, those forces are reinforcing expectations for fresh BTC highs before year-end, even as Iran-related tensions return to the macro backdrop.

At the same time, capital is also moving into projects built around Bitcoin’s utility rather than price alone. One of the clearest examples is Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), a Bitcoin-focused Layer 2 project that has raised $32.5 million in its presale.

With Bitcoin trying to reclaim $81,000, the broader market is showing confidence not only in the asset itself but also in infrastructure designed to expand what the network can do. That wider appetite is helping explain why Bitcoin Hyper is drawing attention as it pitches scalable DeFi and staking features around Bitcoin.

The White House has signaled that the Clarity Act can move ahead after a compromise on stablecoin rules broke the earlier impasse. Patrick Witt, Executive Director of the President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, posted “Go time”, and lawmakers are now targeting a markup session as early as the week of 11 May. Prediction markets have pushed passage odds to roughly 70%, while President Trump has publicly supported the bill, which is expected to provide long-awaited market structure rules and could encourage deeper institutional participation.

That policy backdrop is arriving alongside another strong day for spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. On Monday, the products brought in $532.21 million, taking cumulative inflows beyond $59 billion. Total assets under management have now reached $106.44 billion, a figure that underscores how steady ETF demand has helped Bitcoin remain above key support as investors navigate broader macro signals.

Analyst CryptoKaleo also struck a bullish tone in a recent X post, dismissing the $85,000 level as “FUD” and arguing that a broader commodity supercycle already visible in gold, silver, and oil could soon extend to Bitcoin.

#Bitcoin / $BTC $85K is FUD. BTC is set to have a run similar to what we saw with gold, silver, and oil in the last year. We're in a commodity supercycle, and it's Bitcoin's turn to run. https://t.co/TYdcbs6Nsg pic.twitter.com/oCTxNJORNP — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) May 4, 2026

Why Bitcoin-Native Infrastructure Is Also Attracting Capital

While ETF inflows capture the headlines, some investors are also allocating to projects that aim to improve Bitcoin’s functionality. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is positioned in that part of the market, presenting itself as the first true Bitcoin Layer 2 network focused on reducing fees and improving transaction speed without sacrificing the base layer’s security model.

The project uses the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to support high throughput and near-instant finality, while periodically committing activity back to Bitcoin through zero-knowledge proofs and a trustless bridge. In practical terms, the design is meant to let users deposit BTC, move funds at lower cost, and access DeFi, staking, and decentralized applications while staying inside a Bitcoin-centered environment.

A bit of Bitcoin and a WHOLE lot of $HYPER 🔥⚡️https://t.co/VNG0P4GuDo pic.twitter.com/ACkjKa5Mvg — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) May 1, 2026

So far, the presale has brought in more than $32.5 million, with HYPER priced at $0.0136796. The token has a total supply of 21 billion, allocated with 30% for development, 25% for treasury, 20% for marketing, 15% for rewards, and 10% for listings. Early buyers can also stake immediately at 36% APY.

The timing is notable. If the Clarity Act continues to advance and regulatory conditions become more predictable, projects built around expanding Bitcoin’s practical use could stand to gain alongside the asset itself.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Access and Payment Options

Those looking to take part can do so through the official Bitcoin Hyper website by connecting a compatible wallet such as Best Wallet or MetaMask and selecting the amount of HYPER they want to purchase. Payment options include ETH, USDT, BNB, USDC, SOL, and bank card.

Staking is already available at 36% APY during the presale. For mobile users, the Best Wallet app is available via the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For ongoing updates, follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join its Telegram group.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

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