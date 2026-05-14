A shift at the top of the Federal Reserve is giving crypto markets a fresh macro narrative. With the US Senate confirming Kevin Warsh as the new Fed Chair, traders are reassessing the outlook for rates, risk assets, and digital asset policy, even as Bitcoin continues to defend the $79,000 level.

That stability in BTC is also fueling interest in projects more closely tied to Bitcoin’s utility. Among them, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is drawing attention after its presale crossed $32.6 million, with buyers also taking advantage of staking as the team works toward a Bitcoin Layer 2 built around the Solana Virtual Machine.

With its token generation event approaching, Bitcoin Hyper is pitching itself as a way to address Bitcoin’s long-standing speed and fee constraints while keeping settlement anchored to the base chain.

The Senate approved Kevin Warsh’s nomination to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in a 51-45 vote earlier this week, then confirmed him as Fed Chair yesterday by a 54-45 margin. The move comes with Jerome Powell’s term as chair set to end on May 15.

Warsh, a former Fed governor and Morgan Stanley executive, arrives with significant market credentials and an unusual level of proximity to the digital asset market. He has disclosed holdings spanning DeFi protocols, Ethereum scaling projects, a Bitcoin Lightning startup, and prediction markets, and has said he will divest those positions following confirmation.

Investors largely view the appointment as supportive of a more market-oriented approach to monetary policy and crypto oversight. In that backdrop, Bitcoin has stayed resilient, bouncing from the closely watched $79,000 support area. Analyst Lennaert Snyder, who had flagged that zone for days, is now looking for a move above $81,000 if support remains intact.

$BTC bounced from key 79K support. Those who follow me know that this is the long POI I was looking at all week. According to plan, I longed the retest and that trade is TP'd and SL to break-even. GG if you took it. For now, Bitcoin is protecting the ~$78,759 PDL. And as long… pic.twitter.com/1ikHGhb391 — Lennaert Snyder (@LennaertSnyder) May 14, 2026

As that macro picture develops, some market participants are looking beyond simple spot exposure and toward infrastructure projects designed to expand what users can actually do with Bitcoin.

Why Bitcoin Hyper Is Getting a Closer Look

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is developing a Bitcoin Layer 2 that integrates the Solana Virtual Machine to offer near-instant transaction speeds and low fees while relying on Bitcoin for security. The design processes and compresses activity on the Layer 2, then settles the resulting state back to Bitcoin’s Layer 1 at regular intervals.

The project says it uses zero-knowledge proofs to validate transactions, while a canonical bridge and Bitcoin relay smart contracts enable trustless BTC minting and burning without relying on third-party custodians.

Night out with Hyper. Fast execution, clean arrival. ⚡️🔥 pic.twitter.com/00QfWE2bdf — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) May 12, 2026

That model is intended to make Bitcoin more workable for payments, meme coins, decentralized exchanges, and broader DeFi use cases. HYPER serves as the network’s native token for staking, governance, and ecosystem incentives. The token’s allocation covers development, marketing, listings, and community expansion, and total supply is fixed at 21 billion.

Presale Metrics, Pricing, and Access Details

The HYPER presale has now raised more than $32.6 million. The current token price is $0.01368, up from an initial price of $0.0115, representing an increase of roughly 19%. Staking is already live during the presale, with a current APY of 36%.

The project is still open to participants ahead of the token’s move to open markets. Buyers can access the sale through the official Bitcoin Hyper presale website by connecting a wallet and purchasing directly. HYPER is also available through the Best Wallet app, which can be downloaded via the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Supported payment options include ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, and SOL, while bank card purchases are available for users who prefer not to swap existing crypto holdings. The project has also highlighted whale participation, including a confirmed on-chain purchase worth $13,680.

For updates, follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join the project’s Telegram group.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

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