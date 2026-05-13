Crypto markets are heading through a macro-heavy week, with traders watching the Trump-Xi talks in Beijing for signals that could quickly shift risk appetite. The meeting brings trade policy, AI rules, Taiwan, and Iran into focus, and any sign of cooperation may help steady broader sentiment across digital assets.

So far, the major tokens have remained relatively composed. Bitcoin is trading just above $81,000 after defending $80,000, Ethereum is holding around $2,250, and Solana is near $95. That price action suggests investors are not rushing for the exits despite a packed geopolitical agenda.

Against that backdrop, LiquidChain (LIQUID) has continued to attract attention in its presale, passing $750,000 and heading toward $800,000. The project is pitching a cross-chain infrastructure model built around Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity.

Talks between President Trump and President Xi Jinping are expected to cover the extension of last year’s tariff truce, global AI standards, semiconductor restrictions, Taiwan policy, and the situation in Iran. Market participants are also looking for practical deliverables, including the possible creation of a bilateral trade board and progress toward an Iran ceasefire that could reopen key shipping routes.

If the two sides produce concrete signs of cooperation, that would likely reduce a layer of headline risk that has weighed on markets in recent weeks. For crypto, that kind of easing in uncertainty tends to support sentiment toward higher-risk assets.

Bitcoin’s chart remains central to that discussion. The asset is holding near $81,000, while analyst Sjuul recently said in an X post that BTC is sitting at a critical zone just above $80,000. A sustained hold there keeps $86,000 in play, but a clear loss of support could reopen the path toward lows around $60,000.

$BTC is at a crossroads, battling just above the key resistance level at $80K. The roadmap here is kind of simple: Hold above and we move to $86K in a perfect bullish flip and retest.

Lose it and we form a nasty deviation back into the hold range. pic.twitter.com/FAGN9amtpB — Sjuul | AltCryptoGems (@AltCryptoGems) May 13, 2026

Elsewhere, Ethereum and Solana have also shown resilience. ETH is up 0.8% over the past 24 hours, while Solana has gained 8.35% over the last week, reinforcing the idea that large-cap crypto has absorbed the latest macro pressure without breaking structure.

Why Cross-Chain Infrastructure Is Back in Focus

When markets stabilize, attention often shifts back to utility plays rather than pure speculation. In the current environment, one of the more closely watched themes is interoperability: how capital, applications, and execution can move more efficiently across the biggest blockchain networks.

LiquidChain (LIQUID) is positioning itself around that trend as a Layer 3 network intended to bring together Bitcoin’s capital base, Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem, and Solana’s speed into a single environment. According to the project, it uses unified liquidity pools that allow assets from those chains to be used without wrapping, supported by trust-minimized state verification and cross-chain proofs designed to keep transactions atomic and secure.

The platform also says developers will have access to a Solana-class virtual machine designed to simplify dApp deployment while enabling deeper liquidity and faster execution for users.

LiquidChain Funding, Token Structure, and Presale Access

The project’s presale has now surpassed $750,000, a sign of continued buyer interest as the market seeks infrastructure-led narratives. LiquidChain’s tokenomics assign 35% to ongoing development, 32.5% to LiquidLabs for marketing and media, 15% to the AquaVault for business growth, 10% to staking rewards, and 7.5% to listings and expansion. Total supply is set at 11.8 billion LIQUID tokens.

Participants can purchase through the official LiquidChain website, which supports major Web3 wallets, including Best Wallet and MetaMask. Payment options include ETH, BNB, SOL, USDT, USDC, and BTC, with bank card purchases also available.

The Best Wallet app can also be used to buy LIQUID through its “Upcoming Tokens” section, and it is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

At the current presale stage, LIQUID is priced at $0.01459. Staking is available at the point of purchase, with the advertised presale APY reaching as high as 1,454%.

For further updates, follow the LiquidChain project on X and join the official Telegram group.

Visit LiquidChain.

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