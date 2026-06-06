XRP Price Braces for a Massive Supply Shock – But Smart Money Is Also Loading Divine Ray’s Presale

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If you follow crypto analysis on X (formerly Twitter), you’ve probably seen one of the recent videos from Cheeky Crypto. The thesis is fascinating: while most retail investors are chasing meme coins and 24-hour hype cycles, Wall Street has been building a multi-billion dollar position in XRP through regulated derivatives.

The result, based on the analysis, will be a massive supply shock and a violent XRP price jump in 2026.

But here’s what the video doesn’t cover. Another opportunity is unfolding right now, completely under the radar. Divine Ray ($DCR) – a live social media platform with its own Cosmos-based blockchain – just launched its presale and crossed $100,000 on day one. And smart money is paying attention to both.

Let’s break down the XRP supply shock first, because understanding institutional accumulation changes how you see every other early-stage project.

The CME Massive XRP Supply Shock Is Coming (2026 Prediction)

Wall Street quietly accumulated billions while retail investors completely missed the biggest institutional wealth transfer of our generation. A massive hidden financial migration is taking place behind closed doors as the CME processes a staggering $62.8 billion in cumulative notional volume for XRP futures contracts.

Even though the general public chases short-term retail hype and 24-hour meme coin cycles, major fund managers are utilizing regulated derivatives to build massive structured positions with zero operational friction.

The game has completely changed – from speculation to institutional infrastructure. With definitive legal clarity achieved after XRP’s long SEC battle, asset managers and hedge funds are now treating the network as critical financial utility software designed to free up trillions in locked global liquidity. Market makers are programmatically locking up the underlying physical supply in custody vaults to maintain delta-neutral positions, setting up a massive structural squeeze.

The CME Massive XRP Supply Shock Is Coming (2026 Prediction) Wall Street quietly accumulated billions while retail investors completely missed the biggest institutional wealth transfer of our generation. A massive hidden financial migration is taking place behind closed doors as… pic.twitter.com/shxvBJgIMy — Cheeky Crypto (@CheekyCrypto) May 26, 2026

This isn’t just theory. The CME launched XRP futures in mid-2025, and initial volumes were modest – media even called it a disappointment. But volumes scaled dramatically through late 2025 into 2026, especially in micro-contracts used by smaller professional funds. High open interest and steady growth in institutional positions (per CFTC data) show long-term structural positioning, not day trading. This is serious institutional capital requiring board approval and legal sign-offs.

Regulatory clarity is the real catalyst here. XRP’s legal battle actually helped it by providing definitive precedent that secondary market sales are not securities. That makes XRP one of the few altcoins (alongside Bitcoin) with strong regulatory clarity, reducing compliance risk for big institutions.

The upcoming Clarity Act could act as a hyper-accelerant, bringing in even more conservative capital like pension funds and sovereign wealth.

How Institutions Accumulate Without Moving Price

How do institutions accumulate without moving price? They don’t just buy spot on exchanges like retail. They use CME futures for exposure. Market makers providing liquidity on the CME must buy and hold actual XRP to stay delta-neutral which leads to programmatic, ongoing buying and locking up of supply in custody vaults.

Recent on-chain data cited in the video shows institutional wallets accumulated over 71 million XRP in a single week. The result: a supply shock where XRP is being removed from circulating supply while demand builds.

Retail complains about “boring” sideways price action and chases memes. Institutions see consolidation plus exploding derivatives volume as building pressure for a violent breakout – similar to commodities like gold or oil.

Phase 1 (2025) built liquidity via derivatives. Phase 2 has already begun with spot products and ETFs seeing inflows (e.g., $97M in May via Bitwise). The real driver won’t be retail hype but institutional utility and mandatory hedging buying pressure.

Institutions Accumulate XRP, but Divine Ray Offers a Second Ground-Floor Opportunity

Now here’s where the story gets even more interesting. The same smart money mentality – looking for asymmetric opportunities before the crowd catches on – is exactly what makes Divine Ray (DRC) one of the best crypto presales you can buy right now.

Divine Ray is a fully functional social media platform available today on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Unlike 99% of crypto projects that launch a token first and then spend years trying to build something usable, Divine Ray did the opposite. The app works. People are using it. And now the token economy is being layered on top of an existing user base.

The platform runs on its own Cosmos-based blockchain, fully integrated into the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) ecosystem. That means Divine Ray can talk to major chains like Osmosis and Cosmos Hub right out of the gate. The Divine Ray Coin (DRC) is already trading live on the Osmosis decentralized exchange – something almost no presale token can claim. Real liquidity. Real price discovery. Right now.

DRC is designed to power what the team calls the global consciousness economy – one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world. Creators, spiritual organizations, retreat centers, yoga studios, and mindful communities are hungry for a decentralized alternative to Big Tech. Divine Ray gives them a dedicated platform where they can share content, build audiences, and transact without middlemen taking huge cuts.

DRC becomes the fuel for memberships, advertising, NFT minting, and creator rewards.

Presale Pricing and Early Numbers

And here’s the FOMO part. DCR’s presale is still in Phase 1, with tokens priced at 0.0000015 per DRC. That puts the starting valuation around 5 million – one of the lowest ICO launch valuations in the entire industry.

To put that in perspective, most crypto presales launch at 20M, 50M, or even $100M valuations. Divine Ray’s Phase 1 pricing leaves massive room for growth as the platform expands its user base, adds more exchange listings, and grows its creator economy.

Over 100,000 was raised on day one alone. And with each phase, the price increases – Phase 2 at 0.000002, Phase 3 at 0.0000025, Phase 4 at 0.0000035.

The opportunity for the lowest entry point is closing fast. Smart money understands that buying before the crowd arrives is how generational wealth transfers happen.

Meet the first live social media platform with its own blockchain – Divine Ray:

Presale: https://ico.divineray.ca/

X: https://x.com/divinerayapp

Telegram: https://t.me/+WF9GmuVpuOFmOTEx

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@divinerayapp

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