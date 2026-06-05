Whales Pivot to LiquidChain (LIQUID) Presale as Bitcoin Retests February Lows

Friday 5 June 2026 – The cryptocurrency market is undergoing a significant correction, with Bitcoin sliding back to price levels not seen since February. Despite the downward pressure and widespread liquidations, institutional buyers and large-scale investors are quietly positioning themselves. While spot ETFs show selective inflows, “whales” are increasingly allocating capital to early-stage infrastructure projects like LiquidChain (LIQUID), whose presale recently surged past the $825,000 milestone.

Market observers, including Daan Crypto (who commands over 416,000 followers on X), have noted that Bitcoin is rapidly approaching its deepest February low of $60,000. Having printed six consecutive red daily candles, the current decline has effectively erased the entire rally enjoyed throughout April and May—a dramatic pattern typical of larger market corrective phases.

$BTC Rapidly approaching its February low at $60K. Now in its 6th red daily candle and down more than the entire April/May rally. Really was a case of stairs up elevator down which is something we often see in these larger bear trends. Eyes on that $60K area for now. pic.twitter.com/4DoFKIkzIK — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) June 5, 2026

During this record-breaking losing streak, Spot Bitcoin ETFs registered net outflows exceeding $4 billion. However, Thursday brought a minor reversal in sentiment, signaling selective institutional engagement. Bitcoin ETFs recorded net inflows of $3.05 million, while ETH ETFs captured $19.30 million in net inflows. This institutional support comes as Ethereum trades near $1,670, down nearly 17% over the last seven days.

These volatile conditions have driven sophisticated buyers toward alternative accumulation channels. Instead of relying solely on spot price exposure, investors are backing early-stage initiatives focused on structural utility, directly aligning with the strong whale participation seen in the LiquidChain presale.

LiquidChain (LIQUID) Attracts Capital with Layer 3 Interoperability

As a novel Layer 3 blockchain, LiquidChain (LIQUID) is designed to unify Bitcoin’s capital depth, Ethereum’s robust DeFi ecosystem, and Solana’s high-speed execution into a single, coordinated network. By allowing assets to transfer and interact across these distinct chains without the need for wrapping, LiquidChain establishes shared liquidity pools to support more efficient trading and decentralized application operations.

LiquidChain is cooking. The Order doesn't sleep. ⟁👁 pic.twitter.com/CXY4ya0MC5 — LiquidChain (@getliquidchain) June 3, 2026

The network’s architecture is powered by a high-performance virtual machine modeled on Solana’s design for real-time DeFi activity. Secure cross-chain coordination is achieved via trust-minimized proofs and messaging protocols. This setup enables atomic verification and settlement across Bitcoin’s UTXOs, Ethereum’s states, and Solana’s accounts, eliminating common friction points while maintaining verifiable security.

LIQUID Tokenomics and High-Yield Staking Opportunities

The LIQUID token features a total supply of 11.8 billion, with 35% of the allocation designated for ongoing development and 10% set aside for staking rewards. During the current presale stage, the token is priced at $0.01466, with whale accumulation pushing total commitments past $825,000. Early participants can stake their tokens immediately upon purchase, securing an APY of 1,343% during this initial phase.

How to Participate in the LiquidChain Presale

To participate, investors can visit the official LiquidChain presale website to review the project’s fundamentals and acquire tokens using BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, stablecoins, or a standard bank card.

Alternatively, LIQUID tokens can be purchased via the Best Wallet crypto application, which is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. Users can easily access the presale through the app’s “Upcoming Tokens” section.

Staking rewards are accessible immediately at the point of purchase, with the token price locked at $0.01466 for the next several hours. To keep up with the latest updates and community announcements, you can follow the LiquidChain project on X and join their official Telegram channel.

Visit LiquidChain.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.