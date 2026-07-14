What will happen in Iran? Global markets are on edge as escalating geopolitical friction injects fresh caution into risk assets. Investors worldwide are asking what will happen in Iran following recent developments, driving traders into defensive positions. Bitcoin is holding relatively steady near $62,500 with a market cap of $1.25 trillion, even as the market digests new US-Iran friction and rising odds of a July Federal Reserve rate hike. Meanwhile, Ethereum is trading flat around $1,780, and Solana has dipped 2% over the last 24 hours to sit near $75.

While macroeconomic uncertainty keeps the major altcoins range-bound, forward-looking infrastructure projects are drawing significant interest. The LiquidChain (LIQUID) presale has successfully crossed the $900,000 mark as it marches toward its initial exchange listings. By building a Layer 3 network that connects liquidity across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, LiquidChain aims to act as a universal translator, making cross-chain operations safer and much more intuitive for everyday users during times of market stress.

What Will Happen in Iran? Geopolitics and Macro Pressures Keep Markets on Edge

The primary driver behind the recent defensive market posture stems from escalating tensions in the Middle East. Recent comments from President Trump regarding a potential blockade of Iranian ports and the handling of the Hormuz Strait have left investors wondering what will happen in Iran and how it will impact global energy supply chains. This geopolitical friction, combined with shifting inflation expectations, has fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve might implement another rate hike later this month.

Despite these headwinds, on-chain activity remains resilient. Ethereum is seeing recovery attempts toward $1,800, supported by ongoing tokenization trends. Solana, despite minor price pullbacks, continues to showcase robust network health with over a billion non-vote transactions in a single week. Additionally, Bitcoin ETF flows recorded $197.4 million in net inflows last week, though Monday saw a brief reversal into outflows.

According to trader Daan Crypto, the total altcoin market capitalization has successfully defended key support levels. However, the market remains range-bound, waiting for a breakout above $500 billion to signal a more sustainable upward trend.

The Total Altcoin Market Cap held where it had to hold after testing the main support level in this area. But it remains in this big range. Fun starts after this crosses back above $500B+ market cap value. Until then we will just get more of the same. Outperformers will… pic.twitter.com/rtwDwh24gL — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) July 14, 2026

LiquidChain’s Layer 3: Unifying Liquidity in a Divided Market

Moving assets between different blockchains has historically been a complex and risky endeavor, especially for newcomers. Users are often forced to rely on vulnerable third-party bridges, complex wrapping mechanisms, and multiple browser wallets. LiquidChain (LIQUID) solves this structural fragmentation by launching a Layer 3 network designed to pool liquidity from Bitcoin’s massive capital base, Ethereum’s robust DeFi ecosystem, and Solana’s high-speed execution engine.

Instead of relying on traditional, risky asset wrapping, LiquidChain utilizes secure, verifiable representations of assets to power unified liquidity pools. For developers, this means applications can be deployed once and run seamlessly across all three major ecosystems. For retail users, the underlying technical complexities are abstracted away, leaving a clean, unified interface.

The native LIQUID token has a total supply of 11.8 billion, with structured allocations for development, community rewards, and staking. Currently in Stage 84 of its presale, LIQUID is priced at $0.01479 per token, with early participants able to access an immediate staking APY of 1,244%.

How to Join the LIQUID Presale

Participating in the LiquidChain presale is designed to be highly accessible for both crypto veterans and beginners. Investors can visit the official LiquidChain website, connect a compatible Web3 wallet, and purchase tokens using ETH, SOL, BTC, BNB, USDC, USDT, or direct bank card payments. The platform’s built-in staking dashboard allows buyers to lock in their tokens immediately to start earning the current 1,244% APY.

For a seamless mobile experience, users can utilize the Best Wallet app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app features an “Upcoming Tokens” tab that allows users to participate in the LIQUID presale directly from their mobile devices.

To stay updated on development milestones, community events, and presale stage changes, follow the project on LiquidChain on X and join their official Telegram channel.

Visit LiquidChain.

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