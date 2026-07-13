In early-week trading, BTC USD pulled back from the mid-$64,000s to around $62,800, briefly probing support near $63,000. The move keeps Bitcoin inside the broader $59,000–$66,000 monthly range, but it was sharp enough to jolt short-term positioning. BTC is down about 1.4% over the past 24 hours.

For newer market participants, this kind of drop is often less about a sudden change in “fundamentals” and more about market structure: when too many traders use borrowed funds to bet on an immediate upside move, a modest dip can trigger forced position closures that push BTC price lower in a hurry.

Against that backdrop, interest has also remained high in projects that pitch practical ways to use Bitcoin in Web3, an angle that tends to attract attention when spot price action turns choppy. One of the most watched right now is Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), which says its presale has raised $32.96 million and is edging closer to the $33 million milestone.

BTC USD Snapshot: Range Intact, But the Dip Was Fast

Bitcoin fell as low as $62,800 this morning after trading near $64,500 over the weekend. The slide was driven by a familiar catalyst: a “leverage flush,” where liquidations accelerate a move once price slips below levels crowded with long positions.

Even so, the liquidation burst was not described as an extreme wipeout compared to other sessions this month, roughly one-sixth of the largest daily flushes recorded over the past month.

The Constructive Data Point: Spot Bitcoin ETFs Returned to Inflows

While leveraged positioning can exaggerate intraday swings, the flow picture in traditional market wrappers offered a calmer signal. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $90.44 million in net inflows last Friday, lifting the weekly total to $197.4 million and ending an eight-week run of outflows.

BlackRock’s IBIT led the day’s inflows. In practice, steady spot demand from institutions can help cushion periods when the market is forcing out leveraged traders.

Trader Daan Crypto said Bitcoin has remained stuck in a range between roughly $61,000 and $65,000, with geopolitics and the upcoming CPI release keeping conditions uneven and making clean directional moves harder to trust.

$BTC New week ahead. Geopolitics playing up again over the last few days. Crypto choppy, so are stocks. Bitcoin remains rangebound between this ~$61K-$65K region and is right in the middle here. No major outliers in alts either over the weekend. We'll just have to wait and see… pic.twitter.com/Yh79WFsZME — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) July 13, 2026

Macro Overhang: US–Iran Escalation Lifted Oil, Pressuring Risk

Separately, weekend developments between the United States and Iran added pressure to broader risk sentiment. The two sides exchanged strikes as part of an escalation that began last week, and oil responded quickly: Brent rose 4% to $79 and WTI gained by a similar percentage.

With renewed questions around whether the Strait of Hormuz remains open to shipping, risk assets, including crypto, have traded with added caution.

Partner Focus: Bitcoin Hyper’s Pitch for a More “App-Friendly” Bitcoin

In a range-bound BTC USD market, infrastructure narratives can re-enter the spotlight, particularly Bitcoin Layer 2 ideas aimed at making activity cheaper and faster while still anchoring back to Bitcoin for security.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is building a dedicated Layer 2 network for Bitcoin. The basic concept is an “express lane” where transactions can run quickly and cheaply, with periodic summaries anchored back to Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Hyper’s design pairs the Solana Virtual Machine with zero-knowledge proofs and periodic state commitments to Bitcoin’s base layer. Users deposit BTC into a monitored address, an equivalent asset is minted on the L2, and transactions aim to settle with near-instant finality at a fraction of main-chain fees. Withdrawals reverse the process through cryptographic proofs intended to keep the bridge trust-minimized.

When you’re this early, Even the moon feels uncrowded. 🌕⚡️https://t.co/VNG0P4GuDo pic.twitter.com/mrO94UTw6s — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) July 10, 2026

The project says the goal is to support everyday payments, meme coin launches, decentralized exchanges, and staking, while still using Bitcoin as the security anchor. The HYPER token is positioned for gas, governance, and staking.

At the current stage, buyers who purchase and stake in the same transaction are offered 36% APY rewards. The presale price is $0.013683.

On fundraising, the presale has reached $32.96 million, leaving a relatively small gap before $33 million. The next automatic price increase is scheduled in a matter of hours, and buying activity has continued even as BTC volatility picked up.

Joining the HYPER Presale: What You Need and How It Works

With Bitcoin still reacting to leverage and geopolitical headlines, the continued traction in the Bitcoin Hyper presale suggests many participants are framing it as a longer-term bet on expanding Bitcoin’s on-chain utility rather than trying to time BTC’s next short-term move.

To take part, investors can visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website, connect a wallet, and purchase in a few clicks. The presale accepts ETH, BNB, SOL, USDT, and USDC, and also supports direct bank card payments.

For a more streamlined mobile flow, users can download the Best Wallet app via the Apple App Store or Google Play, then locate the HYPER presale under “Upcoming Tokens.” The app supports topping up with crypto or card and lets users buy and stake HYPER directly, including the stated 36% APY. The presale price remains $0.013683 for now.

For stage changes, listing updates, and development news, follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join the Telegram channel.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.