Bitcoin Holds Ground Near $64K as High-Speed Layer 2 Project Bitcoin Hyper Closes in on $33M Presale Milestone

Bitcoin (BTC) is demonstrating notable strength, consolidating tightly just under the $64,000 mark. Despite global energy market fluctuations and ongoing geopolitical events in the Middle East, trading volumes have remained remarkably steady. Reclaiming the $63,000 level this week—a 3.6% gain over the last seven days—BTC has successfully shaken off the late-June dip, proving its ability to absorb selling pressure.

This period of price consolidation is being closely watched by market analysts, as steady accumulation phases often lead to decisive breakout moves. Spot market activity is accelerating, indicating that if buyers step in with conviction, a sustained push past $65,000 could trigger a broader recovery phase with significant upside in the coming weeks.

As the pioneer cryptocurrency builds this momentum, the Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) presale is capturing substantial investor interest. Designed to scale and expand the utility of the world’s largest cryptocurrency, this innovative Layer 2 project is gaining rapid traction ahead of its highly anticipated exchange listings scheduled for later in Q3.

Bitcoin has climbed back above $63,000 and briefly tested $64,200 this morning, showcasing a strong recovery from last month’s minor pullback. Trading volumes have remained elevated throughout this upward move, proving that the market is comfortably absorbing external macroeconomic pressures.

Market sentiment has also been bolstered by supportive political commentary. President Trump recently declared himself a “big crypto guy,” providing a psychological floor for digital assets even as traditional equities faced temporary volatility.

With buying pressure mounting on major exchanges, popular analyst Ted Pillows has mapped out a bullish trajectory. According to his latest analysis, clearing the $65,000 resistance level convincingly could set Bitcoin up for a target range of $72,000 to $74,000 during August.

Sudden $BTC buying on Binance now. If Bitcoin reclaims $65,000 from here, expect a relief rally towards $72,000-$74,000 in a 3-4 weeks. https://t.co/GRqT1TiZiv pic.twitter.com/X81F6321NT — Ted (@TedPillows) July 9, 2026

As Bitcoin strengthens its position as a premier store of value, the search for companion technologies that can scale its network has intensified—bringing projects like Bitcoin Hyper directly into the spotlight.

Scaling the Network: Bitcoin Hyper Presale Nears $33 Million

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is a cutting-edge Layer 2 blockchain designed to bring high-speed transactions and low fees to the Bitcoin ecosystem without compromising on the security of the base layer. By routing transactions through the high-performance Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) and utilizing cryptographic proofs to settle batches back to the main Bitcoin network, HYPER introduces smart contract capabilities, decentralized finance (DeFi), and rapid transaction finality to BTC users.

The project’s ongoing presale has already secured over $32.94 million in funding and is rapidly closing in on the $33 milestone. Currently, HYPER tokens are priced at $0.0136829, and early participants can immediately stake their tokens to earn an attractive 36% APY.

By addressing Bitcoin’s historical scalability limitations, Bitcoin Hyper aligns perfectly with the growing demand for functional, utility-driven blockchain applications. As the price of Bitcoin continues to recover, interest in scaling solutions like HYPER is expected to grow exponentially.

How to Acquire HYPER Tokens Prior to the Next Price Tier

Participating in the presale is straightforward. Investors can visit the Bitcoin Hyper’s official presale website, connect a compatible Web3 wallet, and purchase HYPER tokens using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or traditional bank cards.

For a seamless mobile experience, Best Wallet offers direct integration with the presale. Users can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, navigate to the “Upcoming Tokens” tab, and complete their purchase and staking setup in just a few taps.

With the current price set at $0.0136829 and a generous 36% staking APY up for grabs, early adopters have a unique window to position themselves before the upcoming exchange listings.

To stay updated on development milestones, mainnet launch announcements, and presale stages, join the community on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.