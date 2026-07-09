Ether Holds Firm at $1,700 Support as LiquidChain Layer 3 Presale Closes in on $1M

Thursday 9 July 2026 – Despite a turbulent global geopolitical landscape, the cryptocurrency market is demonstrating notable strength. Following renewed tensions between the US and Iran and the termination of the previous ceasefire, traditional financial avenues have seen brief fluctuations. In contrast, major digital assets like Bitcoin and Ether are holding their ground with remarkable stability.

Specifically, Ether has successfully defended its crucial $1,700 support level, climbing 1.7% in daily trading to hover around $1,750. Bitcoin has mirrored this steady posture, maintaining its position near $63,000 with a 1.8% upward move. This resilience underscores the robust foundation of decentralized assets during times of macroeconomic uncertainty.

Capitalizing on this supportive market environment, the new Layer 3 project LiquidChain (LIQUID) is rapidly gaining momentum. Its ongoing presale has just surpassed the $891,000 mark and is quickly closing in on the $1 million milestone as investors seek out advanced cross-chain solutions.

Ether Resilience Anchors the Broader Crypto Market

The stability of Ether is further backed by strong institutional interest. Spot Ether ETFs registered an impressive $70.48 million in net inflows yesterday, marking their fifth consecutive day of positive performance. Even as news confirms the US-Iran ceasefire is over, the consistent demand for Ether and Bitcoin (which remains well above $61,000) highlights a maturing asset class that looks past short-term geopolitical noise.

#Bitcoin didn't lose its bullish divergence. The indication is that it's looking likely that we're going to be continuing the upwards trend, even though the markets have witnessed a small correction. The bullish divergence is still applicable even though there's the potential… pic.twitter.com/1zZAvbMgGY — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) July 8, 2026

This optimistic market backdrop provides an ideal launchpad for LiquidChain. By addressing real-world technical barriers rather than relying on speculative hype, the project is attracting contributors focused on long-term infrastructure development.

Currently in Stage 83 of its presale, LiquidChain is offering its native LIQUID token at an entry price of $0.01478. Early participants can also take advantage of an impressive 1,258% APY (Annual Percentage Yield) by staking their acquired tokens during this initial phase.

Unifying Liquidity Across Bitcoin, Solana, and Ether

One of the persistent challenges in Web3 is fragmentation. Blockchains like Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum function as isolated ecosystems with distinct protocols and rules. Transferring assets between these networks typically requires complex bridging, risky wrapping mechanisms, and high transaction fees.

To solve this, LiquidChain (LIQUID) is building an advanced Layer 3 network designed to act as a universal bridge. By consolidating liquidity and activity from Bitcoin, Solana, and Ether into a single, unified framework, LiquidChain simplifies cross-chain interactions.

The underlying technology verifies transactions across all three major chains simultaneously. For developers, this allows the creation of multi-chain applications that run seamlessly across different networks. For everyday users, it translates to lower transaction fees, better pricing, and a significantly safer decentralized experience.

How to Participate in the LIQUID Presale

Joining the LiquidChain presale is designed to be straightforward. Users can visit the official LiquidChain website to review the project roadmap and acquire tokens.

The presale integrates seamlessly with popular Web3 wallets. It is featured directly within the “Upcoming Tokens” section of Best Wallet, which can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Purchases can be made using major cryptocurrencies, including ETH, SOL, BTC, BNB, USDT, or USDC. For those new to crypto, standard bank cards are also supported for direct purchases using local fiat currency.

To stay updated on development milestones and connect with the community, you can follow LiquidChain’s X account and join their official Telegram group.

Visit LiquidChain.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.