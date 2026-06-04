Bitcoin Slides Below $63K as ETF Outflows Mount, but Bitcoin Hyper L2 Presale Defies Trend with $32.8M

On Thursday, 4 June 2026, the cryptocurrency market witnessed Bitcoin hyper slipping below the $63,000 mark for the first time since February. This latest dip extends a weekly decline of more than 12%, marking another notable pullback from the asset’s 2025 high of over $126,000. A primary driver behind this downward pressure has been record-breaking outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs, a trend that began on May 15 and has since drained billions of dollars from these investment vehicles. Concurrently, data suggests that long-term holders have begun distributing their coins after enduring multiple rapid market fluctuations.

While Bitcoin managed a modest recovery to $63,600 and analysts debate whether a bear market bottom could form before the year ends, short-term sentiment remains highly fragile. However, this cautious atmosphere has not halted capital allocation across the entire sector. In a striking divergence, the Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) presale has quietly amassed over $32.8 million, highlighting a robust appetite for infrastructure projects designed to expand the capabilities of the world’s oldest blockchain.

As investors look beyond simple spot exposure, Layer 2 scaling solutions are gaining significant traction. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is developing a Layer 2 network engineered to sit directly on top of Bitcoin, offering drastically faster transaction speeds and lower fees than the native chain. By leveraging Solana’s virtual machine (SVM) technology for execution, the network achieves high-throughput performance while maintaining the ultimate security of settling transactions back on the Bitcoin base layer.

The architecture features a canonical bridge that allows users to deposit BTC. Smart contracts on the Layer 2 then verify these deposits, facilitating near-instant transactions, zero-knowledge proof-secured batch transfers, decentralized applications, and native staking protocols.

You can feel the charge building. ⚡️ Hyper season is loading. 🔥https://t.co/VNG0P4GuDo pic.twitter.com/bPFm2UwFgU — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) June 3, 2026

The ongoing presale has successfully raised $32.8 million, with the current price of HYPER set at $0.0136811. Early participants can also take advantage of staking rewards, which currently offer a 36% APY for locked tokens. The project’s tokenomics are structured to support long-term ecosystem health, dividing the supply among the treasury, marketing, rewards, exchange listings, and ongoing development.

Bitcoin Spot Market Faces Long-Term Holder Distribution and ETF Exodus

The broader market struggle comes after Bitcoin failed to sustain its position above the $80,000 threshold back in May. The subsequent drop below $63,000 represents BTC’s weakest multi-month showing, occurring alongside the longest continuous streak of net outflows from U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs since their inception. These massive redemptions have stripped billions in liquidity from the market, compounding the effects of macroeconomic headwinds and general profit-taking.

With Bitcoin down over 21% over the past month, cascading liquidations have accelerated the descent. However, historical patterns tracked by analysts indicate that periods of heavy ETF redemptions have occasionally coincided with local price bottoms in previous market cycles, suggesting a potential stabilization phase could emerge in the coming months.

Technical observers are closely monitoring key support levels. Popular analyst Colin Talks Crypto (who commands 88,600 followers on X) recently pointed out that Bitcoin has been testing its 200-week moving average—a historical line of defense during prolonged bearish phases. The velocity of the recent drop could set the stage for a relief rally or stabilization once the immediate selling pressure subsides.

$BTC 200-week moving average tagged! ✅ This is one of those key milestones that occurs in every bear market. Does it bounce here or keep dropping? My guess is BTC has a decent chance of bouncing soon as it's been dropping pretty steeply. But honestly it's anyone's guess in the… pic.twitter.com/VuNaD0HRlF — 𝙲𝚘𝚕𝚒𝚗 𝚃𝚊𝚕𝚔𝚜 𝙲𝚛𝚢𝚙𝚝𝚘 (@ColinTCrypto) June 4, 2026

How to Participate in the Bitcoin HYPER Presale and Access Staking

For those interested in securing HYPER tokens, the process can be completed directly through the official Bitcoin Hyper website. By connecting a compatible Web3 wallet, such as Best Wallet, users can purchase and stake their tokens within a single, streamlined interface to begin earning the 36% APY immediately.

Alternatively, users can acquire HYPER directly inside the Best Wallet application, which is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The presale platform accepts a wide range of payment options, including ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, SOL, and traditional bank cards.

The current presale rate of $0.0136811 per token remains locked until tomorrow. To stay updated on technical milestones and development progress, you can follow the project on Bitcoin Hyper on X and join their official Telegram channel.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

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