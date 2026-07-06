Altcoins Rally as Bitcoin Eyes $63K Support, While Cross-Chain L3 LiquidChain Nears $900K Presale Milestone

A fresh wave of momentum is sweeping through the cryptocurrency markets this week. As Bitcoin works to establish $63,000 as a firm level of support, major altcoins are capitalizing on the positive sentiment to extend their weekly gains. Leading networks like Ethereum, Solana, and Hyperliquid have all registered double-digit increases over the past seven days, signaling renewed investor confidence in established blockchain infrastructure. Against this backdrop of market-wide strength, the LiquidChain (LIQUID) presale has continued to attract significant capital, rapidly approaching the $900,000 mark.

The project’s novel Layer 3 architecture aims to seamlessly connect liquidity and execution across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana—addressing a critical need for unified cross-chain operations just as market activity heats up.

Over the past week, the broader altcoin market has shown impressive resilience. Ethereum climbed more than 12% to trade near $1,770, while Solana posted an 11.6% gain, pushing its price to approximately $80.80. Meanwhile, Hyperliquid’s native HYPE token rallied 13%, changing hands at around $71. These upward moves were bolstered by Bitcoin’s weekend push above the $63,000 threshold.

From a technical standpoint, market analysts are closely watching Ethereum’s relative strength. Prominent trader Daan Crypto (415,700 followers on X) recently highlighted that Ethereum remains bound within a long-term weekly channel stretching back to late 2025, having successfully defended the key 0.026 ETH/BTC level. With ETH pushing toward the upper boundary of this range, a clean breakout could spark a broader altcoin rally across the board.

$ETH Still consolidating in its weekly channel after defending the 0.026 level. This is getting relatively close to its upper bound again and a breakout here should signal more upside for ALT/BTC pairs relatively. Good one to watch in the week(s) ahead. pic.twitter.com/Md4GzsqHR5 — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) July 6, 2026

As these major networks grow, the demand for underlying infrastructure that can bridge the gaps between them has never been higher. This structural bottleneck is precisely what interoperability-focused projects like LiquidChain are designed to solve.

LiquidChain’s Layer 3 Network Aims to Unify Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana

The core mission of LiquidChain (LIQUID) is to build a high-performance Layer 3 blockchain that pools the unique strengths of the industry’s top three networks. By combining Bitcoin’s massive $1.2 trillion capital base, Ethereum’s deep $39.8 billion DeFi ecosystem, and Solana’s rapid execution speeds, LiquidChain creates a single, highly efficient environment for Web3 users and developers.

That moment when you see the LiquidChain utility for the first time. 👁⟁https://t.co/vqvBcdSQYC pic.twitter.com/KboySb8c4X — LiquidChain (@getliquidchain) July 2, 2026

Unlike traditional cross-chain setups that rely on risky bridges, LiquidChain uses trust-minimized state verification to achieve atomic settlement. This allows assets to preserve their native properties while interacting inside unified liquidity pools. Developers can deploy an application once on LiquidChain’s Solana-modeled virtual machine and instantly reach users across all three supported chains, eliminating the need to manage multiple gas tokens, wallets, and complex bridge protocols.

This developer-friendly vision has resonated strongly with early backers. The LIQUID presale has raised over $888,000, putting it on the verge of its $900,000 stage milestone. Currently priced at $0.01477 per token, LIQUID offers early presale participants the opportunity to stake their tokens immediately to secure an APY of 1,260% during this phase.

The project’s tokenomics are structured to support long-term sustainability: 35% of the token supply is allocated to core development, 32.5% to marketing and growth, 15% to community and business development, 10% to user rewards, and 7.5% to secure exchange listings.

How to Join the LiquidChain Presale

For those looking to position themselves in this emerging cross-chain ecosystem, participating in the presale is straightforward. Investors can visit the official LiquidChain website, connect a compatible Web3 wallet, and purchase LIQUID using a variety of popular assets, including ETH, BNB, SOL, USDT, USDC, or BTC. A fiat-to-crypto bank card option is also integrated directly on the platform.

Alternatively, mobile users can utilize the Best Wallet app for an even more streamlined experience. By navigating to the “Upcoming Tokens” section within the app, users can purchase and stake LIQUID in just a few taps. The Best Wallet app is free to download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, offering the same $0.01477 purchase price and 1,260% staking APY.

To stay updated on the project’s milestones, technical rollouts, and community events, follow LiquidChain on X and join their official Telegram channel.

Visit LiquidChain.

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