Solana Activates On-Chain Governance as LiquidChain’s Cross-Chain Layer 3 Presale Approaches $1 Million

Friday, 3 July 2026 – Solana has officially launched its formal on-chain governance framework, introducing structured community decision-making to one of the industry’s most active networks. This major technical milestone arrives alongside a 15% weekly price surge for SOL, driven by record-breaking real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and expanding institutional validator partnerships. At the same time, the LiquidChain (LIQUID) presale is capitalizing on this market momentum.

The project is developing a novel Layer 3 network designed to merge Solana’s execution speeds with deep liquidity pools from Bitcoin and Ethereum. Having already raised over $882,000, the presale is on track to surpass the $1 million milestone before the end of July as early contributors secure their positions.

With Solana hitting fresh highs in RWA activity, recording steady spot ETF inflows, and securing new institutional backing, the broader market environment is providing a strong tailwind for innovative infrastructure projects like LiquidChain.

The newly deployed Solana Governance Proposals system establishes a direct, on-chain path for validators and stakers to influence the network’s long-term roadmap. To submit a proposal, an initiating validator must have at least 100,000 SOL staked (valued at approximately $7.7 million based on recent market rates). Successful proposals require 15% initial stake participation and a final two-thirds supermajority to pass.

Designed to preserve staker sovereignty, the framework allows individual delegators to vote independently or override their validator’s position. Voting cycles run on roughly two-day epochs, with results permanently recorded on-chain using Merkle proofs. This governance layer operates alongside existing technical improvement pathways rather than replacing them.

This governance rollout coincides with exceptional network performance. Solana’s application revenue continues to lead the industry, while its real-world asset total value locked (TVL) has climbed past $3 billion. Furthermore, digital asset platform Securitize recently selected Solana to tokenize a prominent corporate stock portfolio, and total net inflows into spot Solana ETFs have now topped $1.14 billion.

Market analysts are noting the robust technical setup. Well-known trader Altcoin Sherpa recently suggested that SOL has a clear path toward the $100 mark, provided the broader market remains stable.

$SOL we're probably going to $100 as long as bitcoin stays stable eh… pic.twitter.com/Sn7uED04u3 — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) July 3, 2026

These projections reflect Solana’s decisive technical breakout and the consistent fundamental growth that has allowed the Layer 1 network to outpace many of its competitors this week.

This environment of maturing governance and high transaction volume has intensified the focus on interoperability solutions. Market participants are increasingly looking for infrastructure that can leverage Solana’s high-speed execution while tapping into liquidity from other leading blockchains—a demand LiquidChain aims to address.

LiquidChain Layer 3 Presale Nears $1M, Bridging BTC, ETH, and SOL

The LiquidChain (LIQUID) Layer 3 network is engineered to unify liquidity and execution across the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana ecosystems. Its core architecture features a high-performance virtual machine modeled on Solana’s parallel execution engine, integrated with trust-minimized verification protocols that monitor Bitcoin UTXOs, Ethereum states, and Solana accounts. This allows assets from all three networks to interact within unified liquidity pools without the security risks of traditional wrapping, enabling rapid, cross-chain settlements.

That moment when you see the LiquidChain utility for the first time. 👁⟁https://t.co/vqvBcdSQYC pic.twitter.com/KboySb8c4X — LiquidChain (@getliquidchain) July 2, 2026

For developers, this deployment model offers the ability to build an application once and immediately access users and capital across all three major chains. This setup is particularly beneficial for high-throughput dApps that require Solana’s speed but also need the deep liquidity pools native to Ethereum and Bitcoin, effectively eliminating the fragmentation that currently divides these ecosystems.

The LIQUID presale has progressed to Stage 81, with tokens currently priced at $0.01476. The project has raised $882,200 toward its immediate target of $990,700. Presale participants who utilize the buy-and-stake feature can access staking rewards of up to 1,270% APY, with the next incremental price adjustment scheduled for the coming weekend.

As Solana’s recent performance highlights the demand for scalable, functional blockspace, projects focused on cross-chain integration are becoming central to the industry’s next phase of growth.

How to Access the LIQUID Presale and Staking

Prospective contributors can participate by visiting the official LiquidChain website to connect a compatible Web3 wallet. The platform supports direct purchases using BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, and major stablecoins, alongside standard bank card payment options.

For mobile users, Best Wallet offers an integrated mobile interface that supports the entire purchasing and staking process. The application can be downloaded directly from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

With the current presale price set at $0.01476 and staking yields offering up to 1,270% APY, the current phase provides an entry point for those tracking next-generation cross-chain infrastructure.

To receive real-time updates on presale stages, token distributions, and technical milestones, users can follow LiquidChain on X and join the official Telegram channel.

Visit LiquidChain.

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