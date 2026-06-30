On Tuesday, 30 June 2026, decentralized finance is experiencing a massive wave of momentum. Leading the charge is Hyperliquid (HYPE), which has surged over 8% since Monday morning to trade past $65, pushing its total market cap beyond $16.5 billion. This impressive rally has ignited intense interest in the latest HYPE price prediction models, as analysts try to forecast just how high this powerhouse trading platform can go.

At the same time, smart money is looking for the next big infrastructure play. Enter the LiquidChain (LIQUID) presale, a rising multi-chain protocol that has already raised $880,000 in its early phases. While Hyperliquid dominates high-speed trading, LiquidChain is building a friendly, unified space designed to bring together the financial power of Bitcoin, the smart contract depth of Ethereum, and the lightning-fast speed of Solana.

HYPE Price Prediction: Can Hyperliquid Maintain Its Bullish Trajectory?

The demand for simpler, more efficient trading tools is clearer than ever. Hyperliquid runs its own Layer 1 chain, which is custom-built to handle fast trading without the annoying network congestion or high gas fees often found on general-purpose blockchains. With daily trading volumes climbing into the hundreds of millions, Hyperliquid has proven that when you make trading fast and reliable, people will use it.

Many market experts are incredibly optimistic about its future, pointing out that HYPE is in a great position to close the gap with some of the biggest exchange tokens in the world over the next few years. This bullish outlook keeps the HYPE price prediction highly favorable among top-tier DeFi traders.

$HYPE only needs a 4x to flip $BNB and it’s already in motion. Recent @multicoin analysis valued HYPE with three scenarios: • Bear case: ~$109

• Base case: ~$319

• Bull case: ~$689 Just think about it: even their base case puts HYPE above $300 – which is more than… pic.twitter.com/iWauS80SHU — Maven.HL (@MavenHL) June 29, 2026

This massive wave of interest in trading platforms is the perfect backdrop for LiquidChain. While Hyperliquid is busy optimizing its own trading chain, LiquidChain is focusing on the ultimate goal: making sure you do not have to choose between Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Solana ever again.

LiquidChain (LIQUID): Bridging the Gap in a Post-HYPE Market

To understand why LiquidChain (LIQUID) is turning heads, think of it as a universal translator for the crypto world. Right now, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana operate like three entirely different countries with their own languages and currencies. Moving assets between them usually requires third-party bridges, which can be slow, expensive, and sometimes risky for newcomers.

LiquidChain is developing a “Layer 3” network. In simple terms, this is a highly optimized helper network built on top of existing blockchains. Instead of forcing you to swap and wrap your tokens across risky bridges, LiquidChain connects all three major ecosystems directly.

Because it securely verifies transactions across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana simultaneously, developers can build apps where users from all three networks can interact in one single place. This means smoother trading, lower fees, and a much safer experience for everyday users who just want their transactions to work without the headache.

LIQUID Tokenomics and High-Yield Staking Opportunities

The LIQUID token is designed with long-term ecosystem health in mind. The project has a total supply of 11.8 billion tokens, with a transparent distribution plan:

35% is dedicated to ongoing development to keep building the network.

is dedicated to ongoing development to keep building the network. 32.5% goes toward ecosystem and marketing growth to bring in new users.

goes toward ecosystem and marketing growth to bring in new users. 15% is reserved for community initiatives through the project’s “AquaVault.”

is reserved for community initiatives through the project’s “AquaVault.” 10% is set aside for rewards and staking programs to thank early supporters.

is set aside for rewards and staking programs to thank early supporters. 7.5% is allocated for exchange listings and future expansion.

For those looking to get involved early, the LiquidChain presale has already raised $880,000. Currently, tokens are available at a presale price of $0.01475 each. Plus, if you decide to stake your tokens during the presale, you can access an incredibly generous staking APY of up to 1,276%—which is essentially like earning extra tokens as a reward for holding onto your investment early on.

How to Join the LiquidChain Presale (Step-by-Step for Beginners)

If you want to support this project and grab some tokens, the process is designed to be as friendly and straightforward as possible:

Step 1: Head over to the official LiquidChain site.

Step 2: Connect your crypto wallet. If you do not have one yet, or if you prefer a smooth mobile experience, you can use Best Wallet. It is completely free and easy to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Step 3: Choose how you want to pay. You can swap popular cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, USDT, or USDC directly for LIQUID. If you do not own any crypto yet, do not worry, you can also pay directly with a standard bank card.

Step 4: Once your purchase is complete, you can choose to stake your tokens right away to start earning that 1,276% APY while the presale continues.

To stay in the loop and chat with other members of the community, you can Follow LiquidChain on X and join their friendly community on Telegram.

Visit LiquidChain.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.