Bitcoin Price News: BTC Eyes $100K After a Strong Rally as Divine Ray Becomes the Next 100x Altcoin Opportunity

This content is provided by a sponsor

The crypto market is waking up. Bitcoin just broke above $80,000 in early May for the first time since late January. The move has shifted sentiment almost overnight. Green candles are back. Volume is picking up. And some altcoins are already pumping hard, a sign that the market might be gearing up for a genuine altseason run.

When sentiment improves across the board, early-stage presale opportunities tend to benefit the most. Fresh capital flows into high-upside potential plays, and investors start hunting for the next big winner that hasn’t already pumped 5x.

This is where Divine Ray ($DCR) fits in. This Cosmos-based social media platform launched its presale a few days ago. The DRC token is already live on Osmosis, and the platform itself is already in the Apple App Store and Google Play. No waiting for a product that may never come. The platform works right now.

Is Bitcoin Heading to $100,000?

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to show what analyst Ali Martinez calls “structural strength”. The key driver? A bullish MACD crossover confirmed on the weekly chart on April 13, which has already produced a steady 15% price increase since then.

Here is what makes this signal special. On the weekly chart, the MACD crossover holds more weight than similar signals on shorter timeframes. The weekly view filters out short-term noise and reflects price action that has developed over a longer period. When this specific setup triggers, it has historically marked the beginning of extended multi-month trends.

Martinez posted the historical data on X. The October 23, 2023 crossover led to a 147% rally. The October 14, 2024 crossover produced a 75% gain. And the May 5, 2025 crossover delivered a 35% rally. The pattern has been remarkably consistent.

Source: X/@alicharts

So where does the Bitcoin price go from here?

On the daily chart, Martinez is watching the 200-day simple moving average (200SMA), which currently sits near $83,000. He describes this level as the most important psychological and structural barrier on the daily chart.

A clean daily close above $83,000 could open the door to a macro expansion toward $89,000, with a secondary target at $94,000. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $81,000, with a 30-day gain of roughly 21%.

The Divine Ray Opportunity – A Live Platform with a Working Token

While the majors rally, early-stage projects with real products often get overlooked. Divine Ray is not another whitepaper project. The platform is live. The blockchain runs. The token trades.

Divine Ray is the first full-service social media platform on Earth powered by its own independent blockchain. Open the Apple App Store or Google Play right now. The app is there. Users post content, follow each other, send messages, and build communities. The entire experience runs on a custom Cosmos-based blockchain integrated into the IBC ecosystem.

That integration matters. Divine Ray connects directly to one of the fastest growing blockchain ecosystems in the world. Osmosis. Atom. Dozens of other IBC chains. All accessible from within the platform. No other social media project has built this.

DRC is also designed as the currency of the global consciousness economy. The wellness industry is one of the fastest growing sectors on the planet. Retreat centers, spiritual organizations, yoga studios, meditation teachers, life coaches – millions of creators need a dedicated home. Divine Ray gives them one unified platform with DRC powering every transaction.

And the token trades right now. DRC is already listed on Osmosis, providing immediate liquidity and real market validation. Most presale tokens have zero exchange access at launch. Divine Ray already has a live DEX listing.

Divine Ray’s presale launched a few days ago and has already raised over $100,000. Phase 1 pricing is $0.0000015 per DRC, placing the starting valuation at roughly $5 million. Phase 2 moves to $0.000002, Phase 3 to $0.0000025, and Phase 4 to $0.0000035. The hard cap is $3 million, with plenty of room remaining.

Accepted currencies include USDC Noble, ATOM, Matic, Ethereum, and Avalanche.

Bitcoin Leads the Way – Early Projects Follow

History shows that when Bitcoin rallies with conviction, capital eventually rotates into altcoins. The majors move first. Then mid-caps. Then early-stage projects with genuine utility get discovered.

If Bitcoin clears the $83,000 200SMA barrier and pushes toward $89,000 and $94,000, the market confidence will only strengthen. That environment benefits projects like Divine Ray that already have working products, live users, and tokens trading on a DEX.

The best crypto presale opportunities do not appear in bear markets. They appear when the tide is turning. Bitcoin has broken $80,000. The weekly MACD crossover has a strong historical track record. Altcoins are starting to move.

Divine Ray is live now. The presale is active. Phase 1 pricing at a $5 million valuation will not last.

Meet the first live social media platform with its own blockchain – Divine Ray:

Presale: https://ico.divineray.ca/

X: https://x.com/divinerayapp

Telegram: https://t.me/+WF9GmuVpuOFmOTEx

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@divinerayapp

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.