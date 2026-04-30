Markets are juggling two major macro pressures at once: a sharp oil shock tied to renewed Middle East tensions and a Federal Reserve decision that kept rates unchanged while exposing unusual disagreement inside the FOMC. Brent crude has moved above $121, WTI is trading near $108, and Bitcoin is holding around $76,000 as traders assess the implications of persistent inflation and policy uncertainty for risk assets.

That backdrop has kept sentiment cautious. Energy-driven inflation remains above the Fed’s target, and the central bank’s decision to leave its benchmark rate in the 3.5% to 3.75% range did little to settle the debate over where policy goes next. Even so, capital has continued to move toward projects aimed at expanding Bitcoin’s utility, with the Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) presale surpassing $32.5 million.

Renewed U.S.-Iran friction is again driving the energy story. Reports indicate a U.S. naval blockade has reduced Iranian exports through the Strait of Hormuz to roughly 4% of normal levels. President Trump has reportedly rejected proposals to reopen the waterway until a broader nuclear deal is reached and is expected to receive a briefing on possible military responses. Goldman Sachs analysts have pointed to the risk of tighter supply ahead, while some market commentators have suggested Brent could reach $140 to $150 if disruptions continue.

At the same time, the FOMC held rates steady, but the details were far from routine. The 8-4 vote represented the highest level of dissent since 1992. Three regional Fed presidents objected to wording seen as implying an easing bias, while Governor Stephen Miran dissented in favor of an immediate 0.25% cut. Chair Jerome Powell said inflation has remained above 3% since late 2023, with energy costs among the contributing factors.

Together, those developments have reinforced a risk-off tone across markets. Bitcoin has come under short-term pressure, yet it has also avoided a decisive break lower despite the macro strain.

Analyst Daan Crypto recently said the $80,000 area remains the key zone bulls need to reclaim over the short to medium term, with volatility likely to increase.

$BTC Levels of interest marked on the chart. That Low $80K region will remain the main level for the bulls in the short/mid term. Below, ~$72K, which had held as resistance for 2+ months, is the support the bulls would want to hold. Anything below there I think the momentum… pic.twitter.com/s32bEewMCq — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) April 29, 2026

Why Some Capital Is Still Moving Into Bitcoin Utility Narratives

While stocks and crypto have both had to digest higher oil prices and uncertain monetary policy, some investors are still allocating funds to Bitcoin infrastructure rather than pure price beta. That is where Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has been attracting attention.

The project is positioned as the fastest and first true Layer 2 network on Bitcoin. Its design uses the Solana Virtual Machine to support faster and cheaper transactions, while relying on zero-knowledge proofs and regular state commitments to remain tied to Bitcoin’s base-layer security. The broader pitch is straightforward: make Bitcoin more usable for DeFi, staking, payments, and on-chain applications by addressing the network’s long-standing speed and cost constraints.

How it feels to be the power that Bitcoin needed. 🔥⚡️https://t.co/VNG0P4GuDo pic.twitter.com/YGWkL0A48L — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) April 29, 2026

That thesis appears to be resonating. The presale has raised more than $32.5 million, and the token is currently priced at $0.0136793. Participants can stake immediately for a 36% APY. The token is also intended to support activity across the ecosystem, including decentralized exchanges and community rewards, while a trustless canonical bridge is designed to let users mint and burn BTC on the Layer 2 in a verifiable way.

In a market still being pushed around by macro headlines, the appeal is less about short-term momentum and more about whether Bitcoin can support broader functionality over time. For investors taking that view, infrastructure remains a closely watched segment.

HYPER Presale Details as Price Window Nears Its Next Step

Those looking to participate can do so through the official Bitcoin Hyper website. The presale supports purchases using ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, and SOL, while bank card payments are also available.

There is also support through Best Wallet for mobile users. After downloading the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, users can locate HYPER in the “Upcoming Tokens” section and complete a purchase there. Many buyers have opted to stake immediately to access the current 36% APY, and the token remains fixed at $0.0136793 until later today.

For updates, users can follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join the Telegram community.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

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