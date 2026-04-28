Pudgy Penguin native token PENGU is back in focus after a new Paxos partnership expanded its reach across major trading venues. The announcement has helped drive a 31% gain over the past week and a 60% rise over the last 30 days, while also reinforcing a broader market point: meme coins tied to recognizable brands and real ecosystem traction are still attracting capital even in a choppy backdrop.

Under the deal, more than 500 million investors can now access PENGU through major platforms, with the brokerage adding direct token support. The rally has not been driven solely by headlines, either, as PENGU has also continued to defend key technical levels and maintain its recent uptrend.

That combination of stronger distribution, chart support, and renewed NFT interest is prompting traders to revisit the wider meme coin segment. Among the projects drawing fresh attention is Maxi Doge (MAXI), a presale token on track to reach $5 million within the next month.

The Paxos collaboration stands out because it adds regulated infrastructure to the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem while broadening token distribution. For market participants, this has strengthened the case that PENGU is more than a short-lived meme trade. The token is up about 5% in the past 24 hours, roughly 31% over the week, and is trading near $0.010, with daily volume also rising by 25%.

Analysts watching the chart have highlighted the 200-day EMA as a key support area that continues to hold. That has added technical confirmation to the bullish narrative, especially as renewed interest in the project’s NFT collection has helped PENGU outperform while some rival meme assets have lost momentum.

The popular analyst Altcoin Sherpa said in a recent X post that PENGU is “moving much higher” while positioned at its 200-day EMA. He remains constructive on the higher-timeframe setup, though he has also warned shorter-term traders to be careful at current levels.

$PENGU moving much higher…love to see it. Would be cautious at firing at this current level if you're actively trading but if you just have a higher time frame point of view on it, it should still do pretty well. 200d EMA right here. I'm still bullish on this one https://t.co/Riv37aU2kF pic.twitter.com/IQAgABpfw1 — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) April 27, 2026

Why the PENGU Move Is Sending Traders Deeper Into the Meme Coin Market

PENGU’s strength has had a spillover effect across the sector. When a meme token posts gains on the back of brand reach, infrastructure progress, and a supportive chart, traders often start looking for other opportunities with clear catalysts and earlier entry points.

That rotation is helping drive attention toward presale names, particularly those blending meme culture with staking, community incentives, and exchange-focused positioning. One of the projects benefiting from that shift is Maxi Doge (MAXI).

Maxi Doge Nears $5 Million as Presale Buyers Target Early Exposure

Maxi Doge presents itself as a high-risk, high-energy meme coin built around a bodybuilding Shiba Inu mascot and a max-leverage trading identity. The project mixes that branding with token features, including staking rewards, community contests for top ROI traders, partner events with futures platforms, and a Maxi Fund designed to support visibility and momentum.

The presale has raised $4.76 million so far and is approaching the $5 million milestone, with the next price increase scheduled in less than two days. The longer-term fundraising target sits at $10 million. MAXI is currently priced at $0.00028150, giving early buyers access before the next step up in the sale structure. A total of 40% of the supply has been allocated to presale participants.

ONLY 1 TOP DOG THIS CYCLE. pic.twitter.com/IUDUZlpUH0 — MaxiDoge (@MaxiDoge_) April 21, 2026

For traders reading the current market, the appeal is straightforward: if PENGU is showing that meme projects with ecosystem growth can still outperform, then early-stage alternatives with a strong narrative may continue to attract speculative inflows. Maxi Doge is positioning itself for that audience through its branding, staking mechanics, and planned trading-related integrations.

How Buyers Can Access the MAXI Presale

Users can join the presale by visiting Maxi Doge’s official presale site and connecting a wallet through the on-page widget. MAXI can be purchased using ETH, BNB, USDT, or USDC, while bank card payments are also supported.

The purchase flow is also available through the Best Wallet app, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play. After the wallet is connected, buyers can complete their purchase and claim tokens once the presale ends.

At the current $0.00028150 price, the project also offers staking with APY of up to 66% via its daily rewards pool, giving holders a way to accumulate additional MAXI before exchange listings begin.

For the latest updates, follow Maxi Doge on X and join its Telegram group.

Visit Maxi Doge Token.

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