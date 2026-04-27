Bitcoin entered the week with strong underlying momentum, but the start of the Bitcoin 2026 conference in Las Vegas has injected fresh short-term volatility into the market. Early trading saw BTC USD price fall sharply from around $79,500 to the $77,500 region before recovering toward $77,700, underlining how sensitive positioning has become around one of the industry’s biggest annual gatherings.

Running for three days, the event brings together some of the most influential names in the Bitcoin ecosystem to discuss regulation, mining, and the asset’s expanding role inside traditional finance. With conference headlines already influencing price action, part of the market is also rotating toward Bitcoin-focused infrastructure plays rather than relying only on spot exposure.

Among the projects benefiting from that shift is Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), which has now raised more than $32.5 million in its presale. The project is developing a Layer 2 network for Bitcoin, and its fundraising momentum points to continued interest in scaling solutions even as BTC itself trades through event-driven swings.

The Bitcoin 2026 conference opens today at The Venetian in Las Vegas and continues through April 29. Speakers and panels are expected to cover policy shifts, mining advances, and technical development across the Bitcoin landscape.

Markets often react sharply around major crypto industry events, and this year appears no different. Bitcoin pushed toward $79,500 before reversing, including a 1.44% drop in a single hour this morning, as traders adjusted positions ahead of the conference narrative.

Analyst Michaël van de Poppe said in a recent X update that Bitcoin’s broader momentum remains constructive. In his view, a clean move above $79,000 could open the way toward the $86,000 to $89,000 range and possibly six-digit prices after that, while $73,500 stands out as a key support area bulls need to hold.

Some great momentum on $BTC lately, however there are some crucial levels to consider: – Break $79K = opening the gates towards the $86-89K area. If that second level breaks too = $100k+ happening. This will take time. – If there's no clear breakout at $79K, it wouldn't be… pic.twitter.com/lWVUXdHzAP — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) April 26, 2026

BTC USD Price on the Move: Why Some Capital Is Moving Toward Bitcoin-Native Infrastructure

While near-term attention remains on BTC price levels, another theme is gaining traction: investors looking for projects that address Bitcoin’s long-standing limitations around speed, cost, and broader on-chain functionality. That backdrop has helped direct attention toward Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER).

The project is building what it describes as the first true Layer 2 chain for Bitcoin. It integrates the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to support near-instant finality and low transaction costs, while remaining tied to Bitcoin security through a canonical bridge and zero-knowledge proofs. The setup is designed to let users bridge BTC onto the Layer 2, mint wrapped equivalents, and use them across decentralized trading, payments, meme coin launches, and DeFi applications without exiting the Bitcoin ecosystem.

HYPER is the token at the center of that system, serving roles in staking, governance, community rewards, and ecosystem incentives. The team also recently shared a major X post showing progress on the working Layer 2.

Bitcoin Hyper is entering its final stage with a live, fully integrated ecosystem now taking shape. 🔥 The wallet, explorer, staking dashboard, and cross-network bridge are all built and work together in one seamless system. The focus has been on speed, simplicity, and… pic.twitter.com/IsJrlCpSo7 — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) April 23, 2026

So far, the presale has brought in roughly $32.5 million, with the token currently priced at $0.0136792. Buyers can stake immediately for a 36% APY. Total supply is set at 21 billion, echoing Bitcoin’s capped supply model, with allocations directed toward development, rewards, marketing, and listings.

As the Las Vegas conference highlights where Bitcoin innovation may be headed next, Bitcoin Hyper is being framed as a direct way to gain exposure to scaling infrastructure rather than price alone. With mainnet still ahead and exchange listings expected later, it has emerged as one of the more visible utility-focused Bitcoin plays in the current market cycle.

Buying HYPER: Presale Access and Payment Options

Those looking to participate can go to the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect a supported Web3 wallet to purchase HYPER.

The presale is also available through the Best Wallet app, offering a simpler route for mobile users. Best Wallet can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Users can buy HYPER with ETH, BNB, USDC, SOL, USDT, or a bank card, and there is no minimum purchase requirement. Staking can be selected during the purchase flow to access the 36% APY, while the current token price remains at $0.0136792 ahead of future exchange listings.

For ongoing updates, the project directs users to follow the Bitcoin Hyper project on X and Telegram.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.